State A.G. to probe Elks Lodge Fraud

By Al Calloway

Al.calloway715@gmail.com

Elks Lodge Project head, Nadine Hankerson, Ph. D., filed a “consumer protection Request for Investigation,” last week, charging “Fraudulent and unenforceable Settlement Agreement,” concerning the “Elks Historic Site” in Fort Lauderdale. Hankerson wants State Attorney General James Uthmeier and the Consumer Protection Division to probe what appears to be “a pattern of deceptive lending and misrepresentation practices involving several entities and individuals.” The request names Hershiser Capital Finance (HIF IV Lenders); Sator (Sator Venture Investments, Sator Investments, LLC) and related parties: Grand Lodge — IBPOEW (Leonard J. Polk, Jr., Esq., I Grand Exalted Ruler / Breach of Fiduciary Duty).

It all has to do with the pending foreclosure proceedings against the Elks Lodge # 652 at 712 NW 2nd Street near redeveloping downtown Fort Lauderdale. The request indicates that the aforesaid “proceedings [are] against a Florida Not-for-Profit Beneficiary Organization” that has been operating for 70 years in Broward County. As we go to press, the foreclosure proceeding, scheduled for November 18, may be underway. The Elks Lodge case has been in Broward County Courts since March of 2018, under 3 different judges and on March 17, 2025, Elks Lodge #652 won a jury verdict only to face “illegal foreclosure orchestrated by misconduct of attorneys,” Hankerson wrote, and lists her evidence” 1. Misrepresentation of material facts regarding the refinance loan’s structure and purpose; 2. Concealment of unlicensed individuals acting as mortgage brokers; 3. Predatory targeting of underserved and minority communities, including those organized under Chapter 632, F.S.; 4. Coordination through shell and inactive entities for personal enrichment using banking and wire transfers; and 5. Unethical and potentially fraudulent behavior by multiple attorneys, suggesting misconduct and possible fraud upon the courts.”

The Elks Lodge Project/Joint Management Team of Elks Lodge #652, headed by Hankerson, is adamant, as the sent document states: “Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices, Mortgage Fraud, Unlicensed Lending Activity, and Breach of fiduciary Duty” do violate Florida’s statutes. The Hankerson document asks A. G. Uthmeier, “I respectfully request a formal investigation into the lending, title, and foreclosure activities of the entities and individuals named above.”