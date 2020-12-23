Step into the Bandon: Trap Museum Pop-Up Arrives in Overtown

By Clayton Gutzmore

Trap music is a branch of Hip Hop that has barred many fruits that we all enjoy today. These fruits are award-winning rappers like Future, Young Jeezy, and the Migos. T. I., one of the more influential artists of Trap Music, wanted to commemorate this genre and created the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. The Trap Music Museum gained enough success to create a traveling pop up exhibit called the Lil Trap House. The Lil Trap House has now arrived in Overtown, and locals of South Florida can step into the visual representation of the genre, “We wanted to make sure if we would have been anywhere in Miami We wanted to be in a place where all the musical greats have passed through. It would have been disrespectful if we would have done it anywhere else” said Krystal Gardner, manager of the Trap Music Museum.

The Lil Trap House Overtown kicked off its opening weekend on Friday, December 18. Lil Trap House Overtown is at 920 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami. Admission is $20, and the museum is open on weekends only. The exhibit itself is a miniature house that is 12 feet in with, 12 feet in height, and 36 feet in length. Inside, the gallery holds pieces of art inspired by albums and music artists in Trap music. When you first step in, on the left is a big blue/ purple cotton-like display with a sprite bottle at the bottom. This piece is inspired by Future’s 2015 album Dirty Sprite 2. On the right is a wall of rubber bands that makes an image of T.I. This pays homage to his 2004 single Rubber Band Man. Next to that is a wall of fake packaged Cocaine, which is inspired by Young Jeezy and all the influence of the controversial Snowman logo. Some pieces were made by local artists in Atlanta, while others are actual possessions of the rappers that were loaned to the exhibit. “Our creative team looks at pieces and decides which one goes with the aesthetic of the area. My favorite piece and the one that nobody has seen is the “Flewed Out” exhibit for the City Girls” said Gardner. A corner of the Lil Trap House Overtown was designed as an airplane aisle with two rows of airplane seats with pictures of Yung Miami and JT in the window. The City Girls’ song Flewed out, which was released in 2020 inspired this.

The primary goal of Lil Trap House Overtown is to create jobs for those in the area. Gardner and the Lil Trap House team explained how they want to replicate the economic impact the Trap Musume has made in Atlanta. “We hired students from Clark Atlanta, Spellman, and the AUC. For Miami We wanted to hire people straight from Overtown,” said William Sparks, Co-Founder of the Trap Music Museum. Those interested in becoming staff for the museum can send their resumes to info@TrapMusicMuseum.us The Lil Trap house Overtown partnered with Red Rooster to become an entertainment corridor so more people can invest in Overtown. “In Atlanta, we are working on ensuring the redeveloped area we are in reflects the community. This area is going through redevelopment; we want to be a part of making sure the reflection happens here” said Gardener.

Lil Trap House Overtown brings part of the very popular Trap Music Museum to South Florida. The Pop will remain open until halfway into 2021. The team behind Lil Trap House is enforcing CDC guidelines for a safe and fun experience. Guests will have plenty of time to observe Art made by trap music enthusiasts along with personal possessions of the artist behind the music, “We had people that did not understand what the Museum was exactly, but when you come into this space and see that we are telling the story of the artists that represents this genre that is running the world right now, People love it,” said Gardner