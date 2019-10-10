 Stepping out of your comfort zone

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students

By Samara Rawls

Two weeks ago, I wrote an article on how I prepared for a student election. I was running for the Vice President of my school’s Junior National Society. Last week, my opponents and I received the results on how we placed in our election.

When we ran for offices, we all had to give speeches on why we desired to become an officer for the club. When it was time for us to give our speech, we had to go up to the podium and speak for about 2-5 minutes on why we wanted to become an officer in the club.

When it was my time to speak, I was timid at the start but throughout the speech, I became less worried and was able to articulate my thoughts.

After the other candidates had given their speeches, it was time to vote for the offices. I was thrilled because I felt I did a marvelous job with my speech.

About a day after the speeches were given, the teacher club sponsor told us what we got on the election.

When she told me I had become vice president, I felt grateful because I was anxious, thinking I was going to lose because not enough people voted for me.

When I first thought of running for a position, I was not going to do it because I was too scared. But after I ran, I felt good, stepping out of my comfort zone and tried something different.

