Street Naming Pays Tribute to Carrie Meek

By Ranyah McCloud, Staff writer

On Friday, the city of Tallahassee will honor the late Congresswoman, Carrie P. Meek by naming a street after her.

Meek, who represented the Miami area in the House of Representatives, was born in Tallahassee on April 29, 1926. She grew up in a segregated capital city as the granddaughter of a slave and the daughter of ex-sharecroppers.

In 1946, Meek received her diploma from Florida A&M University.

To commemorate the congresswoman, who grew up in the Allen subdivision community, close to FAMU, South Bronough Street between FAMU Way and Palmer Avenue will be renamed Carrie Pittman Meek Street.

Her family came up with the notion to rename a street in Meek’s honor. The Leon County Commission and the Tallahassee City Commission worked together to make it a reality.

The mayor of Tallahassee, John Dailey, spoke about Meeks’ accomplishments and why she is deserving of this honor, according to FAMU news.

“Carrie Pittman Meek dedicated her life to opening pathways that would help others improve their lives and communities — through her work as both an educator and stateswoman. It is my hope that honoring her name so prominently in her former neighborhood and near FAMU’s campus will inspire the next generation of leaders,” Dailey said.

Meek had a distinguished career as a public official, college administrator and educator. When she was elected to serve in the Florida House of Representatives in 1978, history was made. She was elected as the first African American woman to the Florida State Senate in 1982. Meek was chosen to serve in the Florida Legislature for 14 years before being elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. Since Reconstruction, she was the first elected African American member to represent Florida in Congress. Meek was a fervent supporter of neglected groups. She left Congress in 2003, and Sen. Kendrick Meek, her son, took her place.

Meek was also a vanguard in securing funds to help expand the Black Archives facility at FAMU. In 2006, the Carrie Meek-James N. Eaton, Sr. Southeastern Regional Black Archives Research Center and Museum were jointly named in her honor.

FAMU President Larry Robinson noted the impact Meek has had on the community, according to FAMU news.

“Florida A&M University alumna Congresswoman Carrie Pittman Meek was a giant on the political landscape and in life. Her commitment to service and the improvement of this community, Florida and the nation stand as a shining monument to her legacy. Renaming a street in her name is a fitting and well-deserved honor,” Robinson said.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, a ceremony celebrating the unveiling of Carrie Pittman Meek Street will take place at the intersection of South Bronough, Jakes and Patterson streets.

Guests who attend the ceremony may park in Anita Favors Plaza, located at 116 West Van Buren Street close to the intersection of FAMU Way and South Adams Street. From there, a shuttle will run one block to and from the even