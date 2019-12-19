SunEd High caters to the needs of struggling high school students in Broward County     

SunEd High is a long established, tuition-free charter school that specifically caters to the needs of struggling high school students in Broward County, especially those who simply cannot get the care and attention they need from the mainstream traditional schools. We offer a blended curriculum, and students can work at their own self-directed pace. SunEd’s staff and state-certified faculty take pride in their dedication to their students, some of whom make their way from all over Florida for the personalized service. SunEd offers, but is not limited to, credit recovery and early graduation options with a fast track to help students earn a state accredited diploma and with intense Exceptional Student Education (ESE) and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) support and assistance programs. SunEd also offers flexible schedules (AM & PM), a bonus for many young adults who are already working. Students receive a BCT bus pass.

Our newest location is 2744 Davie Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 33312, (954) 284-7000, formally located on Oakland Park Boulevard, and our north campus is located at 1117 Banks Rd. Margate, Fla., 33064 (954) 246-4004. Prospective students between the ages of 15 to 21 who are looking to put their graduation on a fast track, or just get it back on track, will consider SunEd High as a viable bona fide alternative educational option, are invited to call the school to schedule a tour of the facility, see other students in action, and meet the amazing faculty, staff and environment. Walk-ins are welcome.

