Superintendent Robert W. Runcie recommends Broward Schools extend 100% e-learning during  coronavirus  pandemic

July 15, 2020 Carma Henry Feature, Local News 0
Superintendent Robert W. Runcie

  “The health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Period. We will not risk exposing our students and staff until the coronavirus is under control,”  BCPS  Runcie announced virtually  on July 14, 2020.

 

