Supreme Court’s Enshrined White Supremacy Ideology

By John Johnson II

President George Washington proposed creating the Supreme Court. It was then established as law by the Judiciary Act of 1789. Washington nominated to the Court one chief justice and five associates. Of the six, four were slave owners; thus, the Supreme Court was enshrined with the white supremacy ideology. In 1869, the court was set at nine.

America faces an issue as divisive as was the institution of slavery. Sadly, there’s an unfortunate parallel, one that speaks to the right to enslave and control every aspect of another human being, even life itself, or to protect the unalienable Rights of its people.

As slaves, white slave owners could sell, whip, breed as though they were animals, use their babies for gator bait, lynch, and tar them as punishment, rape and sodomize them at will. One need not ask what happened to children born with disabilities who couldn’t work or return a profit at the auction blocks.

Now, during the 21st century, America must focus not on the nine justices, but the six staunch conservative justices sitting on the Supreme Court. Republicans, backed by the Federalist Society, have worked for years to stack the Court, just as Casino owners stack a deck of cards to guarantee that the house wins. Sadly, Democracy remains a weapon of oppression for Congresspersons lacking integrity.

What’s at stake isn’t Roe v. Wade. Rather, will six Justices view women as merely an empty vessel that the state owns. Therefore, the state has complete control over a woman’s productive rights.

A young girl savagely raped by her father, and it results in pregnancy, shouldn’t have to give birth to this baby. Justice Amy Coney Barret callously stated that she might not be inclined to protect a woman’s

right to an abortion because of options to put the child up for adoption.

Her sentiments are reminiscent of those voiced by Justice Clarence Thomas. Because Thomas has openly called for overruling Roe v. Wade, he should recuse himself from all such hearings. Can you imagine the horror and anguish a young girl will suffer having to carry for nine months the baby of her own rapist father, who also would be the child’s grandfather?

For those who are fearful of Critical Race Theory, let’s review the Dred Scott v. Sanford case and its underpinnings. This case should make most rational human beings cringe with disbeliefs once becoming aware of the historical white supremacy ideology of the Supreme Court.

Remember, Chief Justice Roger Taney is known for having written the final majority opinion in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. Taney wrote that, “All people of African descent, free or enslaved, were not U.S. citizens and therefore had no right to sue in federal court.”

For the record, constitutional scholars have considered the Scott v. Sanford decision the worst ever rendered by the Supreme Court. This decision was as a prelude to the Civil War.

Further, though unimaginable, in America a raped woman isn’t treated as humanely as a mare (female horse). A mare raped and impregnated by a rogue stallion, receives an abortion merely upon the dictates of its owner. Yet, a woman who is the owner of her body, may lose the right to have an abortion for any reasons if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor eloquently questioned the integrity of the Supreme Court. She suggested that the Supreme Court won’t survive the stench of overturning Roe v. Wade. This stench will engulf not only this Court, but this Nation as well. Also, a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will become the second worst

decision since the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott v. Sanford ruling in 1857. It’s chilling to think that such a trait of evilness might be residing within the modern-day Supreme Court.

As an afterthought, can you imagine, America has the audacity to criticize China for its human right’s policies. What about women’s reproductive rights and voting rights in America? Currently, there are over ten million children living in poverty. Nationwide, 500,000 children and youth live in the foster care system.

Republicans are strategizing and on course to dismantle Democracy because they can’t maintain power within an educated society. Democrats are too timid and suffer from infighting!

The Supreme Court should represent the bastion of our Democracy. Yet, it appears ready to unleash another decision emblematic of its ENSHRINED WHITE SUPREMACY IDEOLOGY.