 Terrified.

Kaaliyah Lollar, a 16 year old sophomore student at Miami Central high has a wealth of talents. Her gift of writing, singing, dancing, and acting is beyond measure. Now she has unleashed her gift of poetry.
By Kaaliyah Lollar
Black face, Oppressed race, “Cursed” womb to an expected tomb.
Apparently I had ghetto natures, violent tendencies.
I was Physically and mentally different so technically the white man’s enemy.
as a woman I was known as very tumultuous but now I’m on Saint Peter’s list
she told the world I had Razor sharp claws, eyes so deep BLACK obviously filled with flaws.
As a bright and proudly white woman, she walks down the street armed
And whoever even looks her way will be harmed
I, the victim was none the less BLACK
So her instinct response to a calm civilian was an ATTACK
Look at me…. I said look at what I’ve become!!
Monster! Monster! you scream in horror and you taunt
You created the “beast” so now you are who I’ll haunt
You made a bullet fly through my face maybe you’re insecure of your own race
You’re just cold killers who can’t leave a trace
And liars, manipulators who want me and my people to be erased
I kiss my kids goodbye everyday with fear it’d be my last
Who on earth knew I’d have to leave the world this fast
Couldn’t be there to tuck my kids in at night
Because of this unfair fight we call life
Couldn’t be there to see them graduate
Because the gun she held was filled with hate
Couldn’t be there to see my 9 year old make honor roll
Because now my name’s on heaven’s scroll
I’ll soon be in peace but my pain will disappointingly repeat
But my time isn’t quite done until I pull the receipts
Every night representing the antiquity I never reached you took my life so you’ll never sleep
but just jump out of bed to see
My bloody face the gunshot leaving half my face scarred
a crooked smile in your nightmares it’s nothing but a star
Slowly losing your sanity and trust me you’ve come far from lying to the police to leaving quite a scar
As for me and my kids you left us rending
Their mother’s life is declined not pending
In a crisis like this time will never fly
I’m nothing but a black monster