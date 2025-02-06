Close Menu
     Terrified.

    Kaaliyah Lollar
    Kaaliyah Lollar, a 16 year old sophomore student at Miami Central high has a wealth of talents. Her gift of writing, singing, dancing, and acting is beyond measure. Now she has unleashed her gift of poetry.

    By Kaaliyah Lollar

     Black face, Oppressed race, “Cursed” womb to an expected tomb.

    Apparently I had ghetto natures, violent tendencies.

    I was Physically and mentally different so technically the white man’s enemy.

    as a woman I was known as very tumultuous but now I’m on Saint Peter’s list

    she told the world I had Razor sharp claws, eyes so deep BLACK obviously filled with flaws.

    As a bright and proudly white woman, she walks down the street armed

    And whoever even looks her way will be harmed

    I, the victim was none the less BLACK

    So her instinct response to a calm civilian was an ATTACK

    Look at me…. I said look at what I’ve become!!

    Monster! Monster! you scream in horror and you taunt

    You created the “beast” so now you are who I’ll haunt

    You made a bullet fly through my face maybe you’re insecure of your own race

    You’re just cold killers who can’t leave a trace

    And liars, manipulators who want me and my people to be erased

    I kiss my kids goodbye everyday with fear it’d be my last

    Who on earth knew I’d have to leave the world this fast

    Couldn’t be there to tuck my kids in at night

    Because of this unfair fight we call life

    Couldn’t be there to see them graduate

    Because the gun she held was filled with hate

    Couldn’t be there to see my 9 year old make honor roll

    Because now my name’s on heaven’s scroll

    I’ll soon be in peace but my pain will disappointingly repeat

    But my time isn’t quite done until I pull the receipts

    Every night representing the antiquity I never reached you took my life so you’ll never sleep

    but just jump out of bed to see

    My bloody face the gunshot leaving half my face scarred

    a crooked smile in your nightmares it’s nothing but a star

    Slowly losing your sanity and trust me you’ve come far from lying to the police to leaving quite a scar

    As for me and my kids you left us rending

    Their mother’s life is declined not pending

    In a crisis like this time will never fly

     

    I’m nothing but a black monster

