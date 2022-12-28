“Test Your Bible Knowledge”

December 28, 2022 Carma Henry

Bible Trivia

God created the fish of the sea, the fowl in the air, and every living thing that move upon the earth’. Today’s trivia is about the animals in the Bible.

 

1)Do animals have a soul?

2)How many animals are mentioned in the Bible?

3)Which is the most cunning and devious animal in the Bible?

4) Which animal killed forty-two boys?

5) Can you name at least 5 birds in the Bible?

6) Complete the following verse: And though after my skin……

7) In Luke 12:33, Jesus explained that you should provide purses that don’t wear out, and save your riches in heaven’. Which insect did Jesus said will destroy physical things?

 

***Biblical Note*** In Egypt cobras were used to commit suicide. It has been said that Cleopatra used this method to end her life. In the Old Testament a cobra or asp is clearly mentioned. In Psalm 58:4-5 speaks about snake-charming and cobras were traditionally used for this purpose.

 

Answers – 1) No soul. Animals weren’t created in the image and likeness of God;  2) over 120 species;  3) Genesis 3:1;  4) Bear – 2nd Kings 2:23-24;  5) cock, raven, dove, eagle, quail… 6) Job 19:26;  7) moth

