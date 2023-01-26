“Test Your Bible Knowledge”

Bible Trivia

1) What are considered the poetic books of the Bible?

2)Fill in the blank: “Claiming to be wise, they became______

Instead”

3)Romans 5:8 says God showed his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us—- when?

4)According to Romans 5, whose sin brought death to the human race?

5)In Romans 7, Paul expressed his struggle. What was it?

6)What should be living “living sacrifices”?

7)Finish this verse: “Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be……..”.

8)Who has God chosen to shame those who are powerful?

Answers: 1) Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon; 2) fools; 3) While we were still sinners; 4) Adam; 5) Wanted to do right, but keep doing wrong; 6) Our bodies; 7) Romans 12:2; 8) 1st Corinthians 1:27.