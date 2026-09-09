The ballot under siege:  The relentless war on Black political power

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By Barbara Bernier

(Source: Miami Times)

The United States Supreme Court has never stopped fighting Black voters. The methods change. The legal language evolves. The justices rotate. The assault continues.

From the gutting of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder in 2013 to the racial gerrymandering sanctioned in Louisiana v. Callais earlier this year, to the Court’s latest emergency ruling enabling the current administration’s federal takeover of mail voting, the pattern reveals itself with brutal clarity. Every time Black communities organize, mobilize and build electoral power, the legal architecture shifts to contain it. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court — has named this pattern from the bench with a moral precision that demands a national reckoning. The question is whether the nation will listen before November.

Louisiana v. Callais: Erasing Black representation in plain sight

To understand what the Supreme Court did this summer on mail voting, you must first understand what it did in Louisiana v Callais.

After the 2020 Census, Louisiana drew a congressional map with only one majority-Black district in a state where Black residents make up 33 percent of the population. Civil rights groups won in federal court. Louisiana drew a remedial map creating a second majority-Black district as ordered. Then Republican legislators challenged that remedial map itself, calling it an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. The Supreme Court agreed — and threw out the very remedy that federal courts had required.

The ruling delivered a message to Black Louisiana voters with ruthless efficiency: the Constitution protects you from intentional discrimination, but the moment a state draws a fair map in response to a court order, that map becomes the new constitutional problem. The logic exists to reach one destination: fewer Black representatives, less Black political power, a diluted Black vote dressed up in constitutional language.

The practical result places Louisiana in the 2026 midterms with a congressional map that structurally underrepresents 33 percent of its population. In a state with deep roots in Black political organizing, the Court just legislated a ceiling on Black electoral power.

The mail voting assault: Weaponizing the postal service

Then came August 2026, and the assault moved from the map to the mailbox.

Under discussion is the President’s executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security to compile federal citizenship lists and share them with states, authorizing the Attorney General to prosecute state officials who issue ballots to ineligible voters, and directing the U.S. Postal Service to govern which mail ballots it will deliver. Under the USPS final rule — a 95-page document published days before the Supreme Court acted — the agency will refuse to deliver mail-in ballots in states that fail to submit voter lists to the federal government for cross-referencing.

States challenged the order immediately. Federal judges blocked it. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority lifted one of those injunctions, allowing the executive order to proceed even though, as Justice Jackson stated directly, “no judge or Justice” has concluded that the order is constitutional. The majority hid behind procedural timing arguments while the consequences had already arrived in writing.

Jackson’s 23-page dissent named the majority’s reasoning for what it is: “a Kafkaesque nightmare.” She warned that the ruling risks jeopardizing the public’s interest in a “fair and orderly election cycle.” She wrote for the record. She wrote for history.

She wrote for every Black elder in a rural Mississippi county who drops an absentee ballot in a mailbox weeks because the polling place closed and the nearest one requires transportation she cannot access and time she cannot afford.

The architecture of precision exclusion

Louisiana v. Callais and the mail voting ruling do not represent isolated legal disputes. They represent coordinated erosion; one ruling strips fair district maps, the next strips reliable ballot access, and together they compound the disadvantage that Black voters already carry into every election cycle.

The federal databases that the President’s executive order relies upon carry well-documented accuracy problems. Name mismatches, outdated addresses and data fragmentation fall hardest on Black and Brown communities — where residents move more frequently due to economic displacement, where culturally distinct names generate the most false positives in automated cross-referencing systems, and where a mismatch means a ballot never delivered and a vote never counted.

This is not coincidence. Poll taxes targeted Black economic realities. Literacy tests targeted Black educational access deliberately restricted by law. Grandfather clauses targeted Black family histories severed by slavery. Each mechanism wore the costume of neutrality while functioning as precision exclusion. The federal citizenship database wears that same costume today.

Voting rights are not abstractions. They are the mechanism through which Black communities have fought for everything else including school funding, housing policy, criminal justice reform, health access. The Supreme Court understands this, and that shapes every ruling.

Justice Jackson’s moral ledger

In a court where dissent is often read as careful legal hedging, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson writes with urgency and without apology. She has stated publicly that her colleagues’ decisions carry a corrosive effect on public trust in the judiciary. She refuses to soften her language to make the majority feel comfortable.

Her dissent on the mail voting ruling stands as a document of historical record. A Black woman on the highest court in the land, watching the machinery of democracy retooled against the communities she comes from, chose to tell the full truth in writing. While the Court’s majority may hold the votes, Justice Jackson holds the moral ledger.

The obligation before us

The midterms arrive in November 2026 with Black voters navigating gerrymandered maps, threatened mail ballot delivery and a federal executive branch treating their Black citizenship as a variable to manage.

The response requires more than outrage. Organizations like the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the Democracy Docket continue fighting these restrictions in court. In addition, it will be voter registration drives, absentee ballot tracking programs and community legal clinics that will have the greatest impact on critical voter turnout.

Justice Jackson drew the line in her dissent. History drew the line long before her. The people carry that line forward — to the polls, to the courts, to the streets and into the history books that will judge this era.

Professor Barbara Bernier is an experienced law professor and leader in legal education for more than 20 years. She was recently selected for the Fulbright Specialist program, where she will study the constitutional impact of the Louisiana V. Callais case. She is also the CEO and chief consultant for The Ellery Group, where she brings programming development, implementation and legal expertise.