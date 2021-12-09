The Best Methods for Studying for Exams

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Samara Rawls

Have you ever found yourself studying the night before a big test? Or one of your friends reminds you of a quiz you have later in the day, so you try to re-read over your notes? If so, this is cramming, and it is the least effective way to study. When studying for a test the most effective ways to study are to space out the studying time, paraphrasing notes, and categorizing information.

To begin, one alternative to cramming is to space out the studying time.

In an article titled Memory: Why cramming for tests often fails by Tim Stafford, a study was done at the University of California, and it found that 90% students who used spaced out learning found it more effective than cramming information. This is because whenever people cram, they become familiar with the information, but they do not really understand the material. When students choose to space out their learning, it gives their brain time to remember all the details. Another reason spaced-out learning is more effective is due to the way the memory works. In an article titled What is Memory? by Kendra Cherry, whenever we read over something, or review it, it stays in the short-term memory. We will forget information if we do not continuously review it. This means to properly prepare for a test, one must review the information over and over, not cram all in one time. When someone spaces out their learning, it gives their brain time to remember all the information, so they will not forget it. In general, it is better to space out studying time, so one is not stressed at the last-minute studying. In addition to spacing out studying time, students should also paraphrase their notes.

To begin, paraphrasing is when notes or information is rewritten into words one understands, and it is an effective way to study. In an article written by Tom Stafford, he states it is important to reorganize information, so it has a structure more likely to be retained in one’s memory. This means when notes are written, one should write them in terms they understand and can remember. For example, if a teacher writes notes on the board, the students should rewrite their notes in terms they can understand. This will allow students to learn the information better for a test or quiz. Another method to paraphrase notes is to use notecards. In the article, How to learn, Simon Oxenham encourages students to use flashcards as a method of studying. When students create flashcards, they create it themselves, therefore paraphrasing the information they learned. While preparing for a test, just reading over notes involves only the visual cortex. Instead, when the material is rewritten in terms someone understands, the frontal cortex and temporal lobe are activated, and this allows the student to remember information, helping them learn more effectively. Spacing out studying time and paraphrasing notes are all effective ways to study, but categorizing information is also particularly important.

One last way to effectively study is to categorize the information one needs to study. Kendra Cherry states, “Information that is categorized becomes easier to remember and recall.” This means whenever we study, we should categorize the information because it will allow us to understand it better. For example, if a student is studying for a final exam in biology, they should study by every chapter, rather than studying all the notes at once. Another way to categorize the information that is being studied is to use Cornell notes. In an article titled How to learn, Simon Oxenham suggests that students should use the Cornell note-taking system to better prepare for a test. The way to write Cornell notes is to write a topic of the notes on one side, and on the other side is where the notes are. Taking these types of notes categorizes them into sections, so it is easier for one to learn. In essence, when studying for an exam, make sure to categorize the information that needs to be remembered.

In conclusion, some of the most productive ways to study for an exam are to space out studying time, paraphrase notes written, and to categorize information needed. In addition to this, writing Cornell notes, using flashcards, and making sure one writes their own notes will help one effectively study. Instead of cramming, try using these effective methods of studying so one will be prepared for an exam.