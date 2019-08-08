The City of Fort Lauderdale and the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency present Finally Friday on Sistrunk. Finally Friday is a series of FREE outdoor pop-up events featuring food vendors, art, music and live entertainment.

The pop-up series will take place on the 4th Friday of the month beginning August 23rd through October 25th, on NW 10th Terrace & Sistrunk Boulevard from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Attendees can enjoy delectable delights from local food vendors and music from South Florida’s best R&B bands.

Finally Friday kicks off on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 and will feature music by DJ Lucky C of WE DR 99 [amz, and live entertainment from the R&B Group, Deep Fried Funk Band. In addition to music, attendees can also view and purchase art by local and up and coming ‘ artist. Finally Friday will also take place on September 27th and October 25th.

Finally Friday is sponsored by the CRA as part of its efforts to market the transformation and redevelopment on the Historic Sistrunk corridor. The pop-up series will take place quarterly on various vacant lots throughout the Northwest area. For more information and vendor opportunities, contact Debra Martinez at (954) 828-8229.

