The Community Education Alliance Launches its “Reading is LIT!”

Summer Reading Challenge

By Brithney Johnson

This summer, the Community Education Alliance (CEA), launched its first “Reading is LIT!” Summer Reading Challenge. This exciting initiative supports one of the CEAs 3 core pillars: literacy, providing 7 weeks of reading and writing activities including online read alongs throughout the summer. Summer reading is critical for students to retain knowledge and skills learned in the previous school year. Students who aren’t exposed to reading and language skill development are at risk of falling behind their classmates and widening the achievement gap. The goal of the challenge was to present an opportunity for the students and members of the community to play an active role in ensuring all children can find a passion for literacy and enjoy the benefits of summer reading.

There were over 25 participants, grades K-8, who signed up to participate in the challenge. Each week, students could access an online read along (posted every Monday on the CEA’s Instagram and Facebook pages) of the week’s featured book and were provided an example of a unique book report activity they could submit at the end of the week for a prize. Five additional books were recommended based on the weekly theme, encouraging continued leisure reading during the challenge. Students who did not have the featured books could request a book be sent to them to ensure full engagement. Weekly prizes also included additional books from the recommended book list for both the previous and upcoming themed weeks.

This initiative featured stories by Black authors, highlighted African American culture and themes, and included Black main characters and historical figures. Representation of Black people in a positive light, especially for children, deeply matters because in many cases, children have grown up without seeing powerful, strong role models who looked like them, whether in books, on TV or in real life. Through this summer reading initiative, participants experienced 7 weekly themes such as “Leaders of the Movement,” “It’s All About Love,” “For the Culture,” “Action and Adventure,” “Little Leaders,” “STEM,” and as a special finale theme, we featured books from 5 local authors. *Two of the local authors, Javerra Pringle and Olivia Robinson, both 9 years old, have authored their very own published books and provided read alongs for the challenge. You can catch them on the “Growing Voices of Our Future” podcast later this week!

Our “Local Authors” theme was especially important because not only did our students have the opportunity to read books with Black characters, themes, and experiences, they learned the importance of community engagement, had stories read to them and signed by the actual authors, and found that people right here in their community—their teachers, leaders, and even peers, can produce exciting stories they all loved to read! For the final assignment of the challenge, students read all 5 books and had the option to write a book review encouraging others to read their favorite book. Several students submitted reviews. Here are some of our standout submissions:

Book: “No Grades, No Play: Balancing Sports and Education”

Author: Ray Shipman

Find it here: www.nogradesnoplay.com

Reviewer: Javerra Pringle, II – Grade 4

“I would recommend this to a friend because you have to get good grades so you can play. We are alike because we both like to play football. I chose this book because I always get A+ and make touchdowns when I pay football.”

Reviewer: Maya Morrison – Grade 4

“No Grades, No Play” is about a boy named Jason who doesn’t like to do his homework but LOVES to play football all day! One day, he received his report card and he had all F’s! His parents told him no more football until he gets good grades. When the next report card came out, Jason was surprised he got all A’s! Jason was now able to get back to playing what he loves the most, football! I chose to read this book because the title and the cover illustration of the boy running with an “A” paper captured my attention and seemed interesting. I would recommend this book to a friend and everyone also to read because it is a great read that has a message of you can work hard to make good grades and still do the hobby that you love!”

Book 2: “Staying Safe from COVID-19: Olivia’s Handbook for Kids”

*Author:Olivia Robinson and Ramon Robinson

Find it here: https://positivitypays.com/products/staying-safe-during-covid-19-olivias-handbook-for-kids

Reviewer: Ransom Dominic Johnson – Grade 4

“Olivia’s survival kit for kids is about tips for staying safe due to the pandemic. This book gives important information about social distancing and wearing masks and following rules. It also talks about what you should do during this crisis. The main character, Olivia, and I are alike in many ways. We both want to stay safe during the pandemic, and we want to stop the spread by wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing our hands, especially before dinner. I would definitely recommend this book to children and adults because we got to stay safe. Everyone needs this important book and reminders that COVID 19 is serious and that we should all stay safe to keep others safe.”

Book 3: “The Adventures of Sherrie and Chubby 3: Honesty”

Author: Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe, Ph.D.

Find it here: www.amazon.com

Reviewer: Jaezah Pringle – Grade 2

“This book is about Sherrie’s new friend who is dishonest. Gideon did not tell the truth about anything. Me and Sherrie are alike because we are both girls. I will recommend this book to a friend because everyone needs to tell the truth. This book shows us why honesty is important.”

Book 4: “Olivia and the Bonus Mom: She’s Pretty Cool (I Guess)”

Author: Stephanie Ballard

Find it here: www.amazon.com

Reviewer: Janeece Stubbs – Grade 3

“This story is about Olivia and her relationship with her stepmom. At first, she did not like her but after they had a girl’s glam and dress up day Olivia thought her bonus mom was really cool. Mimi is married to Olivia’s dad. She likes to wear dresses and has lots of shoes. Olivia is used to just living with her dad. She has a hard time getting used to her bonus mom. Olivia and I both have good imaginations and like to dress up and put on makeup. I chose this book because it had an interesting title. I would recommend it to a friend, because they would probably like it as much as I did!”

Book 5: “Cupcake Master”

*Author: Javerra Pringle, II

Find it here: www.walmart.com

Reviewer: Nathan Rawls – Grade 4

“This book is about a boy who wants to start his own business but has to go through a lot of things to make this happen. First, he does a bake sale, then he participates in a baking contest. Finally, he has his own business. I would recommend this book because I want to show others that hard work pays off!”

Stay tuned for more literacy, mentorship and cultural experiences with the Community Education Alliance. Follow us on social media: Instagram – @communityeducationalliance and Facebook: Community Education Alliance for weekly activities, giveaways, and upcoming events! For more information on how you can get involved with the CEA, email bjohnson@ceainfo.net.