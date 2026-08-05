The Divine Nine Sets The Bar High For Civic Engagement

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By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.

I have been a member of a Divine Nine fraternity for a very long time. To be clear, it has been over fifty years since I crossed the burning sands. I have some great memories of my undergraduate days and made some lasting friendships.

Both fraternities and sororities bring strangers together and you make unbreakable bonds. The brotherhood and sisterhood circles are everlasting and in fact they grow. While we hear about the worldwide reach of them, we can’t really grasp the magnitude of it. It is because we are on a college campus and we just see the brothers and sisters around us. At least that was my experience when I was in undergraduate school.

It was only when I moved to another region in the country did I realize the reach of my fraternity. Wearing my fraternity colors gave me instant recognition with complete strangers. I can’t tell you the number of times I was stopped for instant conversations and fellowship.

Now, it is also being a friend on social media as well. Ideas, contacts and potential employment positions are shared, too. The network is both inspiring and empowering.

I am a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. It was founded in 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. I pledged at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Divine Nine has always had a strong commitment to civic and community engagement. Giving scholarships, providing mentorship programs and sponsoring leadership programs are only a few of these initiatives.

The organization has also partnered with other like-minded groups to bring hope and encouragement to people. The mission of helping and assisting has never been compromised or negotiated.

Civically, voting has always been important to the Divine Nine. Members were imprisoned and lost their lives for the right to vote in America. Those members championed our right to vote. They were unafraid and undeterred in moving our country forward, as they didn’t give in to the pressures of the day.

Within the voting realm, there are many factors to consider. First and foremost, it is important to be registered to vote. Knowing where to vote and what documents to have in your possession will make the voting process easier.

The Divine Nine will be important as future elections unfold. They understand the issues and what is at stake. The relevance of these elections can’t be overstated. In order to get better, we must stay in tune with all the pressing issues of the day.

According to reports, there are nearly 4 million members of the Divine Nine. Their influence and importance have given them a voice in the marketplace of ideas. You will find members leading and guiding in various fields of endeavor.

As new members are made, new commitments to excellence are also created. Watching new members grow and learn means the continuation of good deeds and community service.

A confirmed statement says, “While commemorating the illustrious history and lasting influence of the Divine Nine, many can draw inspiration from their journey of advancement, empowerment and optimism, it’s their service to others that remains their primary objective.”

These venerable fraternities and sororities have etched out a place in the archives of history. Generations of men and women have become difference-makers in the world. The Divine Nine is the umbrella that covers all of us. We will continue to light the path of right so that others will see hope and not hurt. They will be helped and not hindered.

The Divine Nine will always move in places and areas where service is needed. Giving a hand and lending a hand will always be our top priority.