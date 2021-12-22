“The Florida General Baptist Convention, Inc. and Florida Memorial University Celebrate 65 Years of Donation Day”

By Mrs. Bobby J. Scarlett, Regional Vice President, Women’s Auxiliary, Florida General Baptist Convention, Inc.

The Florida General Baptist Convention in conjunction with Florida Memorial University virtually celebrated the 65th Annual Donation Day on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Florida Memorial University, a private, coeducational, and Baptist-affiliated institution that has the distinction of being one of the oldest academic centers in the state, and the only Historically Black University in South Florida.

Florida Memorial University was organized in 1879 by members of the Bethlehem Baptist Association who then called the school, Florida Baptist Institute, in Live Oak to create “a College of instruction for our ministers and children.”

In 1956, Mrs. Susie C. Holley, President of the Women’s Auxiliary of Florida General Baptist Convention, organized the first Donation Day for the University. Since the inception of this annual fundraising event, millions of dollars have been contributed to the University in support of scholarship for students.

During the Annual Donation Day Ceremony, on November 23, 2021, The Florida General Baptist Convention reported a total of $87,956.00 with contributions continuing to be received. As a result, a check in the amount of $100,000, was presented to the President of Florida Memorial University Dr. Jaffus Hardrick during the Annual Winter Board Meeting on December 13, 2021.

Dr. Audrey A. White, Women’s Auxiliary President, gave special tribute to the top five District Associations who contributed to this effort as shown below:

1) Florida East Coast Baptist Association – $19,355.00’ Moderator – Dr. Toby T. Philpart

District President – Rev. Gloria Jackson-Davis 2) Jerusalem Baptist Association – $18,086.00

Moderator – Dr. Samuel R. Seales, Sr., District President – Mrs. Gloria J. Simmons 3) Seaboard Baptist Association – $9,810.00’ Moderator – Dr. Carl Johnson District President – Mrs. Ophelia Morrison 4) West Coast Baptist Association – $5,500.00, Moderator– Dr. Anthony Ducksworth

District President – Ms. Virginia P. Hayes 5) Mt. Zion Northeast Coast Baptist Association – $5,350.00, Moderator – Dr. Douglas A. Hamilton, Rev. Michael Mitchell, Moderator Elect

District President – Mrs. Brenda Badger Cusack and the top contributing church with $3,000.00 was Mt Zion Missionar