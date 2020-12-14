HOMICIDE

Surveillance Footage: https://youtu.be/25F6B185Fus

Detectives have identified the suspect responsible for this homicide as Kimani Brown, B/M, 10/16/1998 and his female associate Shaniyah Kressin, B/F, 6/24/2004.

Detectives have learned Brown has ties to the City of Hollywood, FL and Kressin is known to have ties to the City of Pensacola, FL. Brown is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone making contact with him is urged to use extreme caution.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either individual is strongly encouraged to contact the Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or https://browardcrimestoppers.org/ or their local police department.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at approximately 2:10 p.m. The incident occurred at the Broward Central Bus Terminal located at 101 Northwest 1st Avenue in the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Preliminary investigation has revealed an unknown female had a brief interaction with the victim across the street from the bus terminal. Following that conversation, the female walked across the street to the bus terminal and spoke to the shooter. When the victim entered the bus terminal, a few minutes later, the male suspect immediately fired multiple shots striking the victim as well as two innocent bystanders. Both the female and the armed male suspect fled the area in a southbound direction, towards Riverwalk along the New River waterway. The suspects were captured on security cameras along the Riverwalk, prior to getting into a nearby vehicle and leaving the area.

All three victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. The bystanders received non-life-threatening injuries, with one still recovering in Broward Health Medical Center and the other released.

The victim, who was the intended target, succumbed to his injuries later Saturday evening. He has been identified as Davonta Gaines, B/M, 6/2/1992, a resident of the City of Fort Lauderdale.

This remains an active and on-going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Steve Novak at 954-828-5556, Detective Michael Benson at 954-828-6561 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 | https://browardcrimestoppers.org/ .