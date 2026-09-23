The Harm of Judging Others

Advertisement

By Jabari Bovell

In life, it can be easy to judge someone based on how they look, how they talk, where they come from, or the choices they make. But the truth is, we never truly know what someone else is going through. Judging people without knowing their story can be hurtful, unfair, and wrong.

When someone is constantly judged, it can make them feel embarrassed, rejected, misunderstood, or alone. Sometimes, words that seem small to one person can have a big impact on someone else. You never know what someone is already dealing with when you criticize them.

Everyone has struggles that other people cannot see. Someone who seems happy could be dealing with problems at home. Someone who is quiet might be going through a difficult time. Someone who makes a mistake may already regret it. Instead of immediately judging, we should try to understand.

How Can We Avoid Judging Others?

There are practical things we can do to become less judgmental.

Get to know the person.

Don’t make assumptions based on appearances or first impressions. Take time to learn someone’s story before forming an opinion.

Think before you speak.

Ask yourself whether what you’re about to say is helpful or whether it could hurt someone. Not every thought needs to be said out loud.

Put yourself in their shoes.

Imagine how you would feel if people treated you the same way. This can help you develop empathy and understanding.

Remember that everyone makes mistakes.

Nobody is perfect. Instead of immediately criticizing someone for their mistakes, remember the times when you needed patience and forgiveness.

Focus on your own growth.

Instead of constantly looking for problems in other people, spend more time working on yourself. We all have things we can improve.

Listen instead of assuming.

Sometimes we judge because we don’t have the whole story. Listening can help us understand what someone is actually experiencing.

Choose kindness.

Even when you disagree with someone, you can still treat them with respect. Being kind doesn’t mean you have to agree with everything someone does.

The Bible teaches us to show compassion, mercy, and understanding. God knows everyone’s heart and their entire story, while we only see a small part of someone’s life.

Avoiding judgment does not mean ignoring wrongdoing or pretending everything is okay. It means recognizing someone’s humanity while encouraging them to make better choices.

Before judging someone, take a moment and ask yourself: “Would I want someone to treat me this way?”

We all have struggles. We all make mistakes. We all have room to grow. Instead of tearing each other down, let’s encourage one another to become better.

You never know what someone is going through. Choose kindness. Choose understanding. Choose compassion.

Because sometimes, the person you judge today could be the person who needed your kindness the most.