West Park Commissioner Dr. Katrina Touchstone Inspires Young Minds at Carver Ranches Branch Library

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By Carl Perkins

WEST PARK, FL. – Despite steady rain throughout the day, children and parents turned out to impressive numbers at the Carver Ranches Branch Library for a memorable community event hosted by West Park Commissioner Dr. Katrina Touchstone. For nearly four hours, families participated in reading activities, educational presentations, health and safety demonstrations, and community fellowship.

The event featured a Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) Book Giveaway. Children selected free books and many proudly read aloud to the audience, showcasing their reading skills and confidence.

A highlight of the event was the participation of Ms. Cynthia Bell, a professional children’s book author and playwright, who encouraged literacy, creativity, and learning.

The day also featured an interactive CPR training session presented by Shani Marks-Donker, Ph.D., AGACNP-BC, assisted by local medical professionals. Children and adults learned lifesaving CPR skills and practiced chest compressions.

Another important component was a Water Safety Awareness presentation by Grandmother Morfydd Woodbine. Earlier this year, Woodbine experienced the tragic loss of her four-year-old grandson, Damani Gray, in a drowning incident in North Lauderdale. Determined to transform her loss into a mission of education and prevention, she now advocates water safety awareness.

One of the most inspiring moments came when nine year-old Amiya Wiggins, granddaughter of Grandmother Morfydd Woodbine, shared her dream of becoming a brain surgeon. Another young participant shared his goal of becoming a veterinarian and told the audience that raccoons were his favorite animal.

For Grandmother Morfydd Woodbine, seeing her granddaughter Amiya confidently express her dream served as a powerful reminder of the importance of literacy, mentorship, and community programs that help children envision bright futures.

Commissioner Touchstone praised the children for their confidence and willingness to dream big. Attendees also enjoyed refreshments provided by Cleveland’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream.

Overall, the children thoroughly enjoyed the day and were reluctant to leave when the program concluded. After nearly four hours of reading, learning, hands-on activities, and fellowship, many of the young participants were already asking, “When is the next one?”