The little Black kitten

A Message From The Publisher

Don’t fret or worry. Instead of worrying, pray. Let petitions and praises shape your worries into prayers, letting God know your concerns. Before you know it, a sense of God’s wholeness, everything coming together for good, will come and settle you down. It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life. Philippians 4:6-7 — The Message

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr

While on my way to work one morning, I saw something that really startled me and caused me to shout stop! This little black kitten found itself stuck in the middle of the road trying to get to the other side while some cars were obviously oblivious to its continued movement.

Another car and I stopped our vehicles as cautiously and quickly as we could in traffic because we saw where this other car was about to hit the kitten. I watched as the kitten hit the oncoming car’s tire which caused the kitten to lie down. The dazed and frightened kitten squirmed and shivered as it made its way across the street as other drivers stopped their cars and watched.

Under one of the waiting cars was where the kitten found refuge. I watched as the kitten was under the car and when the car moved I cringed because I knew it had run over the kitten.

When the car started to drive off slowly, I noticed that the kitten was nowhere to be seen. Evidently the kitten had found its way up in the tire hub somewhere. As the car slowly moved the kitten fell from its perched place.

And as if that wasn’t enough, when the kitten fell it wobbled and hit the tire of another car.

Another driver, who was watching the same incident ,got out of his car and went to pick the kitten up. When he picked the kitten up, the kitten for a brief second lay in his hands before suddenly jumping out of his hands and landing in the road.

At that point I couldn’t take it anymore, so as I was driving away looking in my rearview mirror, I saw the gentleman attempt to pick the kitten up again. The last thing I saw was the kitten wrangling itself out of the hands of the gentleman and to run back into traffic to possibly be hit by another car.

When I got to my office I sat in my truck in the parking lot thinking, “wow I just witnessed what could easily be considered the life story of some of us. The way we have to maneuver between obstacles while juggling several balls in the air and just when we think we’ve found safety another dungeon door opens and beckons us to come in. Shellshocked and riddled by the bullets hailed at us, we’re wounded and because of living in a life of uncertainties even when others try to help, we don’t accept it and then it’s over.”

We have not stopped to consider what our roll is when things just seem to appear in our paths, or is it that we become numb to life?

I didn’t see any remains of the little black kitten in the street; hopefully, it made it.

“Dear God in the name of Jesus. Please teach us how not to worry, how not to give up, how not to turn away from you no matter how dire the situation. In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.

IN OUR DARKEST MOMENTS GOD’S SON CAN SHINE THE BRIGHTEST