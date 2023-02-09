The Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church Family and our dynamic Pastor, Rev. Henry E. Green, III, cordially invite the entire community to attend our 29th Annual Greek Unity Day Observance.

February 9, 2023 Carma Henry Religion 0
Reverend Cyril Guerra

  Through this program we annually acknowledge and recognize Black Greek lettered organizations for their numerous contributions and accomplishments. Each year we select a member of one of the fraternities or sororities to serve as the keynote speaker for this occasion. This year, Reverend Cyril Guerra, representing our featured organization – The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. – has been invited to proclaim the word for this the 29th Greek Unity Day observance at Mt. Hermon, Fort Lauderdale.

The Mount Hermon Church Family extends its sincere thanks and gratitude to all the fraternities and sororities for your support of this event.  We know that it is because of your continued support and participation that has catapulted Mt. Hermon’s Greek Unity Day observance to such national prominence. We will worship in the true essence of Greek unity! Service will begin at 9 a.m., on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church, located at 401 N.W. 7th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For additional information or details please contact Committee Chairperson Dr. Sylvia Sloane Jones at:  slj1908@aol.com.  

About Carma Henry 21311 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*