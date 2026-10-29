The National Black Church Initiative: A Coalition of 150,000 Black Churches Endorse Angie Nixon for US Senate

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WASHINGTON, DC — The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities representing 27.7 million members, is pleased to endorse Angie Nixon for the US Senate.

She is currently a strong politician, community organizer, and Democratic member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 13. Associated with the Working Families Party and the Democratic Socialists of America, she won the Democratic primary for the 2026 U.S. Senate special election in Florida.

Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative: “Ms. Nixon is a true freedom fighter and will, once elected, defend and fight for the rights of those whose backs are against the wall. The Democratic Party has abandoned my sister, and the Black Church is stepping up to get her elected. This is a part of our BIG VOTE Campaign to get African Americans educated, empowered, and Voting!” throughout Florida .

“ Ms. Nixon is a true freedom fighter and will, once elected, defend and fight for the rights of those whose backs are against the wall.” –Rev. Anthony Evans President, National Black Church Initiative

She has a long history of advocacy. She continues to fight for the state of Florida.

Career and Advocacy

Union & Community Work: Served as a union organizer, field director for SEIU Florida, director for the Florida Public Services Union, and executive director of Florida for All.

Business: Founded The Moxie Group, LLC and operates a community-focused bookstore in Jacksonville.

Early Politics: Worked as a district aide for Florida State Representative Mia L. Jones from 2009 to 2011 and as political director for Mayor Alvin Brown’s campaign.

Legislative and Political Career

Florida House of Representatives: Elected in 2020 to represent District 14 (later redistricted to District 13 in 2022).

Activism: Gained national attention for leading floor protests and demonstrations against Governor Ron DeSantis’s congressional redistricting maps.

2026 U.S. Senate Campaign: Won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate special election in Florida, defeating primary opponent Alexander Vindman

ABOUT NBCI

The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment.

NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.