The National Black Church Initiative Issues a Statement on Gospel Music to the Black Church

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By Reverend Anthony Evans

(Source: National Black Church Initiative)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, — The National Black Church Initiative1 (NBCI) , a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities, comprising 27.7 million members, issued a statement on Gospel Music with attention to Christian songwriters, recording artists, Worship Leaders and church musicians.

Christian worship should always proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Songs sung in the church should reflect the teachings of Scripture and point people to the saving work of Christ.

A song should not be presented as Christian worship if its message is contrary to the Gospel of Jesus Christ or the ethical teachings of our Lord.

More importantly, Christian worship should boldly proclaim who Jesus is. If a song never identifies God as Jesus Christ, Christ Jesus, the Lord, or the Savior, then it fails to make the clear confession that is at the very heart of the Christian faith.

“Let the Church once again be unashamed to sing the name of Jesus. Let every choir, praise team, songwriter, and worship leader ensure that Christ is unmistakably at the center of our worship.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President National Black Church Initiative

The Church should not be content to sing about God only in vague or abstract terms. Our worship should openly confess the One whom God has exalted above every name—Jesus Christ. We are called to proclaim Christ, not merely speak of a generic or unnamed deity.

Our hymns and worship songs should echo the great confessions of the Christian faith:

“If It Had Not Been for the Lord on My Side”

“Jesus Is Lord”

“Blessed Assurance, Jesus Is Mine”

“At the Cross”

“What a Friend We Have in Jesus”

These songs clearly declare the name and saving work of Jesus Christ.

The Apostle Paul reminds us:

“Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” Philippians 2:9–11 (KJV)

The confession that “Jesus Christ is Lord” is not merely one doctrine among many—it is the central confession of the Christian faith. Our songs should proclaim His name, exalt His Lordship, and testify to His saving grace.

Let the Church once again be unashamed to sing the name of Jesus. Let every choir, praise team, songwriter, and worship leader ensure that Christ is unmistakably at the center of our worship.

Stop singing about God in the Abstract or by another name