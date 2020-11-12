The National Kidney Foundation of Florida Announces The 2020 Fort Lauderdale Virtual Kidney Walk

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – November 2020 – The National Kidney Foundation of Florida (NKFF) is excited announce the first ever “Virtual” Kidney Walk – a new way to walk in support of kidney disease patients from the comfort of your home, neighborhood, or local park. The Fort Lauderdale Kidney Walk will commence with a LIVE opening ceremony on Sunday, November 15th at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom and live streaming on NKFF Facebook page.

To help keep kidney patients, and those who care for them along with our walk participants stay safe during the pandemic, this year’s Kidney Walk, has transitioned to a virtual format. Kidney disease hasn’t hit pause and neither have we.

All funds raised from this critical opportunity, though not in-person, will allow NKFF to protect everyone from the dangers of COVID-19. We need your help now more than ever to give patients the information they need to stay healthy; to inform clinicians about the latest research on COVID-19; and advocate for patients who need safe dialysis and transplants.

Even though we can’t come together as a group, we still can unite together for one cause wherever you are to spread kidney disease awareness. The Kidney Walk is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness of kidney disease and funds to support lifesaving programs for patients, their families, and those at risk. The 2020 Fort Lauderdale Kidney Walk fundraising goal is to reach more than $50,000!

More than 37 million Americans (1 out of 9 adults) have chronic kidney disease, and most are not aware of it. Symptoms may not appear until the kidneys are actually failing. Millions of people with kidney damage remain unaware and are not taking steps to protect the health of their kidneys due to lack of knowledge and education.

The success of the Fort Lauderdale Kidney Walk relies on its sponsors, team captains and participants. It’s a great way to become involved in a worthy cause, raising awareness of kidney disease; and enjoying a day with family and friends while social distancing. To register for the walk, become a corporate sponsor or a team captain, contact Barbara Chatman at (954) 947-4033 or bchatman@kidneyfla.org. Visit www.kidneywalk.org for more details on the Zoom invite to join us.