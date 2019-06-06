The New Mount Olive Baptist Church, CEA launches its “Next  Chapter”: New Director, New Volunteers, New School Year!

The Community Education Alliance (CEA), an initiative of the New Mount Olive Baptist Church (NMOBC), is directed towards creating collaboration amongst community-focused institutions and organizations to develop resources and support to improve the educational and life experiences of at-risk children on our minority communities.

The CEA is a community-based organization in collaboration with Broward County Public Schools and other educational and youth organizations using highly selected mentors to enhance the educational performance of these students through use of supplemental curriculum directed towards literacy, mentorship and exposure to broader cultural experiences.

Since its inception, the CEA has engaged over 100 volunteers, reaching hundreds of students by building solid relationships with its five designated 33311 CEA schools including Dillard 6-12, Parkway Middle School, Sunland Park Academy, Walker Elementary School, and William Dandy Middle School. Current CEA volunteers have provided over 4,000 hours of Literacy, Mentorship and Cultural activities to students attending the five schools. Several of these dedicated volunteers have also committed over 50 additional hours serving 40-50 youth in our NMOBC Kidz Korner service each Sunday morning.

As the New Mount Olive Baptist Church CEA embarks on its “NEXT CHAPTER,” with the newly appointed full-time Director, Brithney Johnson, they are soliciting 100 NEW volunteers for the 2019-2020 school year in addition to those who have previously committed.

Volunteers can serve as “Literacy Buddies,” “Mentoring Pals,” and “Friends of Culture” to implement interventions to students supporting class-room curriculum and social and emotional competencies. A new and returning volunteer open house will be held this month, June 24, 2019 at 6:30 at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church 400 NW 9th Ave. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.

The CEA is committed to engaging the community in the educational achievement of our youth through its 3 core pillars of Literacy, Mentorship, and Culture. It is hoped that the work of the CEA and its joint venture partners and initiatives will be the catalyst of greater com-munity engagement. With collaboration throughout Broward County, the CEA will help to develop resources and support to improve the educational and life experiences of students in our community. Together, we can give our children the future they deserve!

For more information about the New Mount Olive Baptist Church Community Education Alliance, to sign up to become a volunteer and attend the CEA Orientation on June 24th, or to identify other ways to support the CEA, email Brithney Johnson at bjohnson@ceainfo.net. or call (954) 463-5126.