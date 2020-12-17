The Pompano Beach CRA Announces Launch of Co-Working Space

Digital Grass Innovation and Technology to Manage “GROW” at City Vista

Kim Vazquez, LaToya Stirrup, Michael Hall, Nguyen Tran, Marsha Carmichael and Dante Fillyau

The Pompano Beach CRA has announced that applications are now being accepted from entrepreneurs interested in becoming members of “GROW,” a co-working space, managed by the nationally acclaimed team, Digital Grass Innovation and Technology. This innovation hub will provide a myriad of support systems to local business owners looking to accelerate their success via three membership levels. Applications for GROW, which is located on the first floor commercial space of City Vista, are now available at http://growceo.space.

“The pandemic has ushered in a new interest in entrepreneurship,” said Nguyen Tran, CRA Director. “A recent Wall Street Journal story stated that applications for new businesses are rising at the fastest rate since 2007. And while that is promising news, we want to encourage that trend with a solid support system. That is why Digital Grass designed this program to help burgeoning business owners with an array of development tools, mentorships programs, symposiums and advanced services.”

The team at Digital Grass refer to this hub as a CEO Space, as they believe that every business owner, no matter the size of their endeavor, should envision themselves as a CEO.

“Our mission is to create an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in South Florida,” said Michael Hall, CEO and co-founder of Digital Grass. “We are an experienced team that has achieved remarkable success for our clients through our strategic business development plans. With GROW, we are looking forward to sharing our success, failures, resources and relationships to help emerging businesses acquire the skills necessary for long-term success.”

One of the biggest challenges new businesses face is lack of accountability and honest input from a true focus group. GROW will offer white board sessions where members will benefit from the team’s feedback and insightful suggestions. The CEO Space will also provide opportunities to receive individual consulting, marketing services, graphic design, web development, business evaluations and participation in an annual accelerator program. Another aspect of GROW’s mission is to create a social environment, both in the space and throughout the community, to help entrepreneurs network and feel connected; however due to COVID-19, this element will be tailored to meet all social distancing requirements.

While the space is open to the public, due to COVID-19, membership will be limited. Acceptance will be on a first-come, first-served basis and is available at three levels, which will be discounted by 50% for COVID relief. Applications will be accepted online only.

INTRO ENTREPRENEUR (SEED) – DIGITAL NOMAD/ Standard price $100 per month/COVID Relief Special $50 per month.

Member with no desk or dedicated space, Regular Internet Speed, Access to Monthly Events and 4 Monthly Visits

BEGINNING ENTREPRENEURSHIP (SPROUT) – WORK-FROM-HOME PROFESSIONAL/ Standard price $300 per month/COVID Relief Special $150

Community Desk Access, 5ghz Internet Speed, Common Area, Operating Hours Access, 4 hours of the conference room, Monthly Check-In

FULL-TIME ENTREPRENEURSHIP (BLOOM) – ENTREPRENEUR/ Standard price $500 per month/COVID Relief Special $250

Includes dedicated desk, 5ghz Internet Speed, 8 hours of the conference room, Monthly Check-In, Weekly Gathering, Dedicated Mentor