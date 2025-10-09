The Resurgence of the 21st Century Black Man: Our Time, Our Responsibility

Advertisement

Ain’t That A VHIT

By Von C. Howard

At 46 years old, I find myself reflecting deeply on what it truly means to be a Black man in today’s America. I think about my family, my community, and the weight of responsibility we carry. It’s not just about me, it’s about us. It’s about the generations looking to us for guidance, clarity, and strength.

From the beginning of time, Black men have been leaders. In Africa, before we were scattered across the globe, men guided villages, protected families, taught children, and resolved disputes. Leadership wasn’t about titles; it was about presence. It was about being there, showing up, and ensuring the people were cared for. That same responsibility rests on us now in the 21st century.

Leadership at Home

For me, leadership begins at home. As an ever-evolving leader of my family, I know my presence speaks louder than anything I could ever say. Our children need us in every aspect of their lives, not just at the basketball court, the football field, the graduation ceremony or when it is simply convenient. They need us helping with homework, sitting in on parent-teacher conferences, sharing our history, and affirming their greatness when the world tries to strip it away.

We must not allow society to box us into the stereotype that Black men only show up when there’s a ball in play. That’s not who we are. We are thinkers, builders, and protectors. When we lean into that, our households grow stronger, and our children inherit a standard of excellence and presence.

Presence in the Community

But leadership doesn’t stop at the front door of our homes. Too often, I’ve seen decisions made about our neighborhoods without our voices in the room. If we want better schools, safer streets, and opportunities for our families, we must be present where the decisions are made. That means showing up at city commission meetings, school board hearings, and neighborhood associations.

Here in South Florida, right in Fort Lauderdale, we have a rich history of Black leadership. Men and women marched down Sistrunk Boulevard and fought for seats at tables where we were once excluded. We owe it to them, and to the next generation, to keep that flame burning. Leadership requires us to be visible, vocal, and engaged, not just when there’s a crisis, but always.

The National Stage

This isn’t just about our block or our city. The world must be reminded of who Black men have always been leaders, innovators, and protectors of culture and community. We’ve contributed to every chapter of this nation’s history, even when history books tried to erase us. From inventors and entrepreneurs to preachers and activists, Black men have always been builders.

Now, in this 21st century, it’s time to reclaim that narrative with urgency. We must lead in boardrooms, classrooms, pulpits, and political office—not for recognition, but because our nation needs the balance of our wisdom, resilience, and vision.

My Call to Action

This is more than reflection. It’s a call to action. At 46, I understand more than ever that leadership isn’t optional for us; it’s essential. Our families need us to stand tall. Our communities need us to be involved. And our nation needs us to take our rightful place as builders of a stronger tomorrow.

The resurgence of the 21st century Black man is not a dream; it’s our reality, if we choose it. Brothers, we can no longer wait for an invitation. We must make our presence known in our homes, in our neighborhoods, and in every space where decisions about our lives are being made.

The same strength that led villages in Africa, that marched down streets during the Civil Rights Movement, that rebuilt families against all odds, that strength still lives in us. Let us rise, together, and show the world that the Black man is, and always has been, a true leader.