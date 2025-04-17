 The Road to College: A Journey of Discovery and Inspiration

Advertisement

This year’s College Tour was truly unforgettable!

Our students had the opportunity to visit five of Florida’s premier universities-each campus opening their eyes to the possibilities that lie ahead when passion meets purpose:

University of South Florida (USF)

University of Florida (UF)

Florida State University (FSU)

Florida A&M University (FAMU)

University of Central Florida (UCF)

From engaging campus tours to insightful admissions sessions, every stop on the journey was filled with learning and inspiration. The tour concluded with a powerful visit to the Florida State Capitol, where students explored the impact of civic engagement and the importance of using their voices to shape change.

This experience sparked new aspirations and laid the foundation for a future, foundation for a future full of potential. We’re deeply thankful to The Jim Moran Foundation and our dedicated Education and Justice team for bringing this vision to life.

The path to success starts here-and the future is brighter than ever. Special thanks to Monee Film & Fotos Inc. for capturing the journey. and The Urban League of Broward County who helped hosts this event.