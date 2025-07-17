The Rocking, The Reeling, and the Reckoning

Advertisement

A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

They tell my people that their wounds are not bad. They say to them, “No problem! You will have peace!” But there will be no peace for my people. —Jeremiah 6:14(EASY)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As we stand at the crossroads of chaos and consciousness, the air around us grows heavy and not just with the heat of summer, but with the simmering consequences of inhumane policy, unchecked power, and a nation teetering on the edge of moral collapse.

We are rocking and reeling all of us, not Black folks, not just Brown folks, not just our LGBTQIA+ siblings, not just the poor, the immigrant, or the voiceless, even those who are trying to “pass” but all of us. All of us who still have a heart, a conscience, and eyes to see what is unfolding right before us.

We are witnessing, in real-time, the unmasking of a cruel and calculated campaign to strip down social protections, gut budgets for the vulnerable, and build up modern-day concentration camps and slave holding pens disguised as detention centers. These are places where human dignity is as disposable as the people held within them—brown children in cages, queer asylum seekers turned back into danger, entire communities sacrificed on the altar of political power and fearmongering.

And then there’s Epstein and the rotting underbelly he exposed, a web of elite predation and power that the Trump administration danced around, ignored, or enabled. These aren’t isolated scandals. These are symptoms of something much deeper: a moral unraveling.

To those who’ve read the Bible, who know the stories of fallen empires and corrupt kings, this may all sound familiar. The arrogance. The greed. The open mockery of justice. The manipulation of religion for control. We’re not saying Donald Trump is the antichrist while there those who believe he is a god however let’s not ignore the signs of systems moving against the people, as warned in prophecy. The Abraham Accords may have been hailed as diplomacy, but they are also a signal that ancient lands and spiritual promises are being politicized and used as chess pieces in a geopolitical game that could open a global Pandora’s Box.

And once Pandora’s Box is opened, what rushes out can’t be stuffed back in.

We’ve seen this before or read when nations abandon the poor and worship the rich, when leaders turn lies into gospel, when people lose their ability to discern truth from power. What’s different now is the scope. This isn’t just about America. The decisions made here, by this administration and its enablers and weaklings co-signing sycophants are echoing around the world: in Palestine, in Haiti, in Sudan, in Ukraine, in the Rio Grande and in neighborhoods right next to yours.

So, what do we do?

We organize. We unify—not just Black folks or Brown folks, but all people who believe in justice. We need a rainbow coalition of the rejected, the righteous, the radical, and the resilient. The LGBTQIA+ child who just wants to exist in peace is just as sacred as the undocumented mother seeking safety, or the Black elder fighting voter suppression, or the Jewish activist standing against genocide.

We raise our voices in protest. We vote. We push our churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples to speak truth to power and not just preach on Sunday. We create sanctuary spaces, invest in communities, and refuse to be distracted.

And most importantly, we better pay attention.

Because these times are not just political. They are spiritual. They are historical. And if we’re not careful, they will become irreversible.

But we still have a choice.

We can either be the generation that caved to cruelty or the one that stood up and said: Hell no we ain’t takin no more.

No more concentration camps.

No more billionaires funding politicians while children go hungry.

No more hiding from prophecy while pretending things are “normal.”

No more waiting for permission to resist.

We are rocking.

We are reeling.

But we are not defeated.

The reckoning is here. What we do next will define who we are—not just as a nation, but as a people.

Let’s choose justice. Let’s choose each other.