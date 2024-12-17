The Set Neighborhood Alliance Kicks Off Annual Twelve Days of Christmas Love & Joy Celebration

The Set, Formerly Known as the West Settlers District, Encompasses the Vibrant Neighborhoods West of Swinton Avenue on Atlantic Avenue

DELRAY BEACH, FL. — The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is thrilled to announce the schedule for The Set Neighborhood Alliance’s annual Twelve Days of Christmas Love & Joy Celebration. This cherished event, held in The Set—encompassing the vibrant neighborhoods west of Swinton Avenue on Atlantic Avenue, previously known as the West Settlers District—will run from December 15 through December 26, 2025.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

December 18th- 6:00 p.m.

Youth Holiday Talent Showcase

The Arts Garage | 94 NE 2nd Avenue

Celebrate the festive season with the incredible talents of our community’s youth at the Youth Holiday Talent Showcase! This exciting event provides a platform for young performers to shine, featuring a variety of acts including singing, dancing, instrumental music, and more. Families and friends are invited to enjoy an evening of entertainment, creativity, and holiday cheer. Come support our talented youth and experience the joy and spirit of the season through their performances.

December 19th- 5:00 p.m.

Santa’s Pajama Block Party

Libby Wesley Plaza | 2 SW 5th Avenue

Join us for a magical evening at Santa’s Pajama Block Party! Kids are invited to wear their favorite pajamas and enjoy a festive celebration with Santa Claus as the guest of honor. The event will feature holiday-themed games, crafts, and a special story time session with Santa himself. Enjoy delicious treats, hot cocoa, and a warm community atmosphere as we come together to celebrate the season. Don’t miss out on this enchanting night of fun and holiday cheer!

December 20th- 11:30 a.m.

Homeless Memorial Service

404 SE 5th Avenue

Join us for a heartfelt Holiday Memorial Service dedicated to honoring and remembering the lives of homeless individuals who have passed away. This solemn event provides an opportunity for the community to come together in reflection and compassion, offering a moment of silence, sharing stories, and lighting candles in memory of those we have lost. As we gather during this season of giving, let us extend our thoughts and prayers to those who are no longer with us and reaffirm our commitment to supporting those in need.

December 20th- 2:00 p.m.

Cross Ministries Feeding Outreach

St. Matthews Episcopal Church | 404 SW 3rd Street

Spread the joy of the season by joining us for our Holiday Feeding Outreach event, where we provide warm, nutritious meals to those in need. This event is dedicated to ensuring that everyone in our community can enjoy a hearty holiday meal. Volunteers will serve delicious food, offer companionship, and create a welcoming atmosphere for all attendees. Let’s come together to share the spirit of giving and make this holiday season brighter for our neighbors in need.

December 20th- 5:00 p.m.

Blessings Boxes Distribution

City of Delray

This holiday season, join us in spreading love and support to mothers in need through our Blessings Boxes. We are collecting gift boxes filled with essential items and thoughtful treats to bring joy and comfort to mothers in our community. Each box will include items such as toiletries, cozy socks, snacks, and small gifts to brighten their day. We invite you to donate gift boxes or individual items to help us make this event a success. Your generosity will make a meaningful difference in the lives of these deserving mothers. For more information, contact Cynthia at (561) 302-8064 or Toni at (601) 208-9813.

December 21st- 12:00 p.m.

Women Who Shine Luncheon

The Aloft Delray | 202 SE 5th Avenue

Join us for the Women Who Shine Luncheon, a special event dedicated to celebrating and honoring the remarkable women in our community. This luncheon will spotlight the achievements, contributions, and inspiring stories of women who have made a significant impact. Come be inspired by these honorees who exemplify strength, resilience, and leadership. Let’s come together to recognize and celebrate the women who shine brightly in our community. For tickets contact Louise Brooks at (561) 945-9115.

December 21st- 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Fun Day

Greater Ridley Temple Annex | 102 SW 12th Avenue

Join the Greater Ridley Temple Church of God in Christ Youth Ministry for a Christmas Fun Day filled with food, music and games!

December 22nd- 12:00 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa

Pompey Park | 1101 NW 2nd Street

Join us for a magical afternoon at Breakfast with Santa! Kids are invited to spend time with Santa Claus, enjoying delicious snacks, receiving special gifts, and participating in fun activities. This festive event is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season and create lasting memories. Registration is required to ensure every child has a wonderful experience. Don’t miss out on this enchanting afternoon of joy and holiday cheer! For details about registration, contact Cynthia at 561-302-8064 or Toni at 601-208-9813.

December 23rd- 9:00 a.m.

The Gift of Giving Senior Gift Drive

Spread holiday cheer by participating in our Gift of Giving Gift Drive for Seniors! This event brings joy and warmth to senior citizens in our community by collecting and distributing thoughtful gifts. We encourage you to donate items such as cozy blankets, warm clothing, toiletries, and small treats to brighten their holiday season. Your generosity will help ensure that our seniors feel loved and remembered during this special time of year. Let’s come together to make this holiday season memorable for our cherished elders. For details, contact Cynthia at (561) 302-8064 or Toni at (601) 208-9813.

December 24th- 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve Wind Down

St. Matthews Episcopal Church | 404 SW 3rd Street

Unwind and relax at our Christmas Eve Wind Down Party! This cozy gathering is the perfect way to end the holiday hustle and bustle. Join us for an evening of calm and comfort, featuring soothing music, warm beverages, and light snacks. Enjoy the company of friends and neighbors as we share stories, play gentle games, and reflect on the joys of the season. Come in your comfiest attire and let’s wind down together in a peaceful and festive atmosphere.

December 25th- 1:00 p.m.

Black Lions Motorcycle Christmas Party

Catherine Strong Park | 1500 SW 6th Street

Celebrate Christmas Day with the Black Lions Motorcycle Club at our festive holiday party! Join us for an afternoon of fun, camaraderie, and holiday cheer. The event will feature live music, delicious food, and exciting for all ages. Come and experience the warmth and generosity of the Black Lions Motorcycle Club as we come together to celebrate this special day.

December 26th- 2:30 p.m.

Kwanzaa Celebration

Spady Museum | 170 NW 5th Avenue

For details about donations and information about events, contact Cynthia Ridley at 561-302-9064 or Toni Smith at 601-208-9813. Learn more at https://thesetdelray.org.

