The United Nations Association of Broward County will celebrate the UN’s 74th Anniversary “Our Planet. Our Future.”

Focusing on Climate Change, Refugees and Social Justice

Keynote Speaker: Mike Beard, Executive Director of United Nations Foundation Advocacy and the Global Health Director for the Better

PEMBROKE PINES, FL — Broward County Chapter UNA-USA, its members, special guests, and the local community will celebrate United Nations Day. In October, the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and its national network of more than 200 chapters, including Broward County Chapter, honor UN Day to commemorate the ratification of the UN Charter, and celebrate the organization’s achievements over the last seven decades.

This year’s UN Day theme is “Our Planet. Our Future.” to recognize the UN’s declaration that the climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. The UN is dedicated to working with global leaders and civil society, developing solutions to combat the climate crisis and work toward a more sustainable future. Broward’s “United Nations Day Scholarship & Awards Luncheon” will honor local champions for climate action, and social justice, while raising funds for refugees.

Keynote Speaker, Mike Beard, is Executive Director of United Nations Foundation Advocacy and the Global Health Director for the Better World Campaign. The program includes dining, entertainment and networking, supported by Broward UNA-USA Volunteers, including Dr. Eileen Davis-Jerome, Southeast Regional Representative for UNA-USA National Council, and President of Broward County Chapter UNA-USA.

The celebration will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., (media at 1 p.m.) at Signature Grand, 6900 State Road 84 Davie, FL 33317. Proceeds support UNA’s local and national programs, for the UN’s “Global Goals”.

UNA’s humanitarian campaign, “Adopt-A-Future”, focuses on the global refugee crisis and educating refugee children. This initiative is dedicated to supporting schools in camps and communities in nine countries and helping refugees in our own communities.

Attendees are encouraged to send letters to their Members of Congress, in support of full funding for the UN and its vital work, as well as petitioning Congress to pledge their continued support for Climate Action and Social Justice. Broward UNA-USA is a 501(c)(3) charity and welcomes donations.

For UN Day Admissions (adult $65, $35 for child 10 & under) contact Fundraising Chair, Lorna Tracey (lornatracey@hotmail.com, (954) 290-8047, Program Chair, Yushika Florence (305) 788-8593, or purchase online: www.broward-una.org. Broward UNA-USA welcomes new members, at: www.unausa.org/join.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.