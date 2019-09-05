The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Growing the Voices of Our Future

Hurricane Dorian may have other plans

By Leja Williams

This weekend we were supposed to experience a category 4 hurricane, but fortunately the hurricane has turned and it doesn’t look like we will experience much from the hurricane.

A large portion of residents spent a lot of time and money getting prepared, and now it looks like we won’t go through a hurricane.

This is just the middle of hurricane season so we know there is more to come.

Teacher of the Year

By Brielle Henry

My amazing dad, Broderick Henry, won the Teacher of the Year award at Whiddon Rogers Education Center ! He says, “I feel humble because there is a whole lot that I still have to learn about teaching. The one thing I feel that I do have a grasp of is the relationship I form with my students. They know that I care about them, and that I want the absolute best for them.”

I am truly proud of my dad and every day he gets better and better! I believe that all of us can achieve something we put our mind to. My dad put his mind to teaching not too long ago and is already doing an incredible job.

By Layla Davidson

We live in a time where weather patterns seem to be changing significantly and more dangerous weather appears to be a real reality. In fact, hurricanes seem to be more prevalent nowadays. A hurricane is a type of storm called a tropical cyclone, which forms over tropical or subtropical waters. When a storm’s maximum sustained winds reach 74 mph, it is called a hurricane. The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating, or category, based on a hurricane’s maximum sustained winds. Hurricane season is from June 1 to November 30. As hurricane season continues, make sure you take precautions. Some hurricane precautions are plan your evacuation route well ahead of time, keep non-perishable emergency supplies on hand, and take steps to protect your home.

