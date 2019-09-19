The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Growing the Voices of Our Future

Blessing for the Bahamas

By Layla Davidson

On September 15, New Mount Olive Baptist Church hosted an evening of blessings for the Bahamas, along with other churches, communities, and South Florida Clergy. The purpose was to raise $100,000.

New Mount Olive wanted to help the Bahamas because they know that God spared Florida. The church believes that God spared Florida so they could help bless the Bahamas.

When I see Florida and I see the Bahamas, it makes me understand when God gives you a blessing, God isn’t just doing it for you.

It makes me understand that you have to help others and bless others and give back because one gust of wind and Florida could’ve been like the Bahamas.

I feel that this event was important for the community.

Open House

By Leja Williams

Early last week Stranahan High School held its Open House. Open House held at schools are for parents to meet their child/children’s teachers and to see how they are doing so far in their classes.

It was pretty funny and cool to see all the parents running around looking for their child’s classes.

The picture is of parents sitting in desks like students; in an Algebra 2 Honors Class, parents were

listening to the teacher tell them about herself, her class, and how she conducts her lesson plans.

Congresswoman Wilson and USAID post Hurricane Dorian update on Bahamas

Standing From Left to Right: Eddy Acevedo, USAID Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator; Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson, District 24; James Fleming, USAID Response Director for Hurricane Dorian; Mayor Oliver Gilbert, Mayor of Miami Gardens.

Seated at the Table: Linda Mackey, the Bahamian Consul General of Miami, Florida; representing Carnival Cruise Lines is Marie McKenzie, the Vice President of Global Ports & Caribbean Government Relations; Eddy Acevedo, the USAID Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator; and James Fleming, USAID Response Director for Hurricane Dorian.

Commissioner Felicia Brunson of the City of West Park spoke about educating the children online in order for them to continue with their schooling.

“I have deep roots in the Bahamas, I am from Abaco and my family is there. I am the first Bahamian elected to Congress, so I want to help.” Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson shared Hurricane Dorian updates on the conditions in the Bahamas, assistance for Bahamian citizens and their families, and provided important contact information of local and federal agencies. South Florida has the nation’s largest Bahamian community. For information call: USAID 202-661-7710 between the hours of 9A-5P EST and visit www.cidi.org

