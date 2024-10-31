The Westside Gazette proudly and emphatically endorses Kamala Harris for President and Tim Walz for Vice President

As one of the oldest Black-owned newspapers in South Florida, the Westside Gazette has long championed candidates who openly support and understand the unique struggles and aspirations of our community. It is in this spirit of freedom that we proudly endorse Kamala Harris for President and Tim Walz for Vice President of the United States. At this critical juncture in American history, we believe they possess the leadership, experience, and vision to move our country forward, especially for those who have been marginalized and overlooked.

Kamala Harris represents a new era of political possibility for Black America. As the first Black and South Asian American woman to serve as Vice President, her candidacy represents more than just a step toward breaking the highest glass ceiling; it is a direct challenge to a system that has for too long suppressed the voices of women of color. Her career as a U.S. Senator and former California Attorney General adds to the understanding of the issues that disproportionately affect our communities—whether it’s combating mass incarceration, advancing criminal justice reform, or protecting the right to vote. Her presidency would mark a historic shift in representation and signal to young Black girls everywhere that no dream is too big.

Tim Walz, her running mate, complements this vision with his own commitment to justice and equity. As governor of Minnesota, Walz demonstrated the kind of leadership that prioritizes healing and systemic change in the face of racial injustice. He listened to Black communities during times of civil unrest, and while no response to suchchallenges is perfect, he showed a willingness to confront difficult truths and work toward meaningful solutions. His background as a public-school teacher and National Guard veteran brings a perspective that respects both service and community, understanding the urgent need to address disparities and not forget about police reform.

The Harris-Walz ticket recognizes that while progress has been made, the fight for true equality is far from over. Their policies aim to tackle the persistent inequities in wealth, education, and health that continue to affect Black Americans at higher rates than any other group. From expanding access to affordable healthcare to investing in historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), their platform reflects a commitment to uplifting the very communities that have been systematically disadvantaged.

This election is about more than just who occupies the White House; it is about the direction of our nation and whether we choose to confront or ignore the injustices that continue to harm our people. Harris and Walz are committed to addressing voter suppression, environmental racism, police accountability and home ownership by generating Black wealth—issues that are not just important to the Black community but crucial to the moral fabric of our country.

The Westside Gazette believes that a Harris presidency, supported by Walz, would bring about a transformative change that is both overdue and urgently needed. Their leadership would not only break barriers but also set a new standard for what it means to govern with integrity, empathy, and a focus on justice for all. We have the power to shape our future, and by voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, we are making a choice to prioritize equity, opportunity, and progress for our communities.

We urge our readers, and all those who care about the pursuit of happiness and the future of “All” America, to support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Together, we can build an America that truly lives up to its promise of “freedom and justice for all”.

—Bobby R. Henry, Sr., Publisher