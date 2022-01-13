There is nothing new under the sun

Message From The Publisher

“Everybody can be great…because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Whatever you put into an effort, that is what the results produce. This analogy could be applied to several situations of today. Starting from the rained soaked, soggy political atmosphere of Broward County, to the hot air speech from President Joe Biden in Georgia and the Corona fog that seems to not only limit visions but shuts down the cognizance of supposed to be intelligent people.

It’s easy to assign blame by going off into little hate groups comprised of elitists, hurt people, and power driven wannabes as opposed to rolling up our sleeves, put our feelings aside meet face to face and hash out the issues. What’s wrong with meeting under the strictest of the COVID guided lines? The meeting doesn’t have to be a supper spreader and everybody shouldn’t be there anyway.

I said once that maybe it’s a good thing that the special elections here in Broward County will allow those who have the most votes get a taste at being in office for a little while and then have to run all over again. Maybe then we will have the opportunity for them, as Mystikal would say: Shake it fast watch yourself show us what you’re working with”, hopefully alone with some seasoned servants.

I would like to believe that we are working towards being a part of the solutions to conditions and mindsets that have left us believing that one person or one organization has all the answers. I could really use some selective choice words that would find themselves certainly not appropriate for Wednesday night Bible study or Sunday morning services, right at this point. However, I know that it is going to take all of us; from the streets to the White House to get the job done.

Remember we’re looking to create a body with one purpose(servant of the people) with several moving parts.

If you know that you can serve without expecting anything outside the realm of helping a hurting people then you need not apply. It is a dirty rewarding pleasure when you put your hands in the soil of life to produce goodness long after you have returned to enrich that same soil.

22 You were taught to ·leave [put off; lay aside] your old ·self [L person]—to stop living the evil way you lived before. That old self ·becomes worse [is decaying/being corrupted], because ·people are fooled by the evil things they want to do [L of the deceitfulness of their desires]. 23 But you were taught to be made new in ·your hearts [the spirit/attitude of your minds], 24 to ·become [put on; clothe yourself with] the new ·self [L person; or Man; C become like Christ]. That new person is created ·to be like God [or in God’s image; L according to God]—truly good and holy [or in the righteousness and holiness that comes from truth]. Ephesians 4:22–24 EXB