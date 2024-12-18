This one Jackson State play ‘woke up’ the Celebration Bowl and stunned South Carolina State

By HBCU Sports

Source: HBCU)

Jackson State pulled off a second-quarter play in the Celebration Bowl that woke up Mercedes-Benz Stadium and dealt South Carolina State an early knockout blow.

Already leading 7-0 following a 19-play, 9-minute touchdown drive that spanned two quarters, the Tigers dialed up what they hoped would be a big play opportunity downfield.

With 6:05 left in the half, JSU quarterback Jacobian Morgan took the snap and feined a hand-off to Irv Mulligan before lofting a deep pass to an open Isaiah Spencer on what turned out to be a 67-yard gain after the receiver was tackled just shy of the endzone.

On the replay, Spencer executed a slant and go route that turned around SCSU safety Diego Addison to create a 5-yard cushion for Morgan’s pass.

The Tigers would score one play later on a 1-yard rushing TD by Mulligan with 5:39 remaining in the second quarter, giving JSU a 14-0 lead.

“We had been pretty solid on that play,” said JSU coach T.C. Taylor. “Anytime we get a matchup on a safety, we’re going to take advantage of it. I think we scored five times on it.”

Though JSU didn’t score on the Morgan-to-Spencer connection, both coaches admitted a play of that type would be called at some point.

“I just knew Coach (Chennis) Berry had to be ready for this play because that’s been an explosive play for us six times this year,” said Taylor. “It woke up the stadium.”

Berry, who felt South Carolina State was still within striking distance until the score, anticipated Jackson State attempting a pass pattern that involved a double move.

“I think the play that really got them going was when they took a shot and hit the post in the middle of the field because they weren’t running the ball at the time,” he said. “When they hit us on that double move and went up 14, that took the wind out of our sails a little bit.”