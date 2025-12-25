Thomas H. Watkins, Trailblazing Publisher Who Built New York’s First Black Daily, Dies at 87

Advertisement

The Black Press of America is mourning the loss of a giant.

1937-2025

Thomas H. Watkins, founder, CEO, and publisher of the New York Daily Challenge, New York City’s first Black-owned daily newspaper, passed away in 2025 at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy of fearless journalism, unapologetic advocacy, and economic empowerment for Black communities nationwide.

At its height, the New York Daily Challenge reached thousands of readers daily, generated nearly $30 million annually, and employed dozens of African-Americans from its corporate headquarters in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. From its very first year, the paper defied narrow expectations of Black media, attracting major advertisers such as Pfizer, General Electric, and Ford, while maintaining an unflinching commitment to Black truth-telling.

Today, the Daily Challenge marks its 56th anniversary as an award-winning publication known for breaking controversial stories, holding high-ranking officials accountable, and providing a global perspective on the Black experience.

Watkins often posed a question that became both his challenge and his creed:

“The question isn’t why do we have one African American newspaper. It’s why don’t we have more?”

A Legacy Rooted in History—and Resistance

Watkins’ life’s work was shaped by generations of Black activism and excellence. His grandfather argued before Congress for federal protections against lynching. His father helped more than triple the circulation of the Amsterdam News, the nation’s oldest and first fully unionized Black newspaper.

Building on that foundation, Watkins became a true Black print media mogul, founding and acquiring publications across the Northeast, including the Afro Times, New American, Jersey City Challenge, Patterson-Passaic Challenge, and Newark Challenge.

In a profile that captured his resolve, the Atlanta Daily World once wrote:

“When you talk to Thomas Watkins, Jr., you sense a force of will that cannot be diverted from its goal.”

That goal, the paper noted, was “the economic independence of Afro-Americans.”

National Leadership and Global Reach

From 1989 to 1992, Watkins served as president of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, continuing to advise and support the organization for decades thereafter.

A sought-after speaker, Watkins delivered keynote addresses for international nonprofits such as United Way and spoke at institutions including Bethune-Cookman University and Johnson C. Smith University.

He was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, the Comus Club, and the Reveille Club.

Tributes from the Black Press Family

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., President and CEO of NNPA, remembered Watkins as an icon whose influence shaped generations:

“The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) is saddened by the passing of one of the publisher icons of the Black Press of America, Thomas H. Watkins… a decades-long trailblazer who published New York’s first Black-owned daily newspaper. We salute the legacy of Thomas H. Watkins… May his memory be a blessing to all.”

Karen Carter Richards, Chairman of the NNPA Fund, called Watkins “the heart and soul of the Black Press,” adding:

“Through his dedication, leadership, and tireless service, he leaves a legacy that will continue to move us forward.”

Levi Henry Jr., Publisher Emeritus of the Westside Gazette, reflected on Watkins’ courage and friendship:

“Tom Watkins exhibited the epitome of what friendship means. Not only were we fraternity brothers, we formed another bond as Black publishers. Tom was the voice that demanded financial responsibility from companies and politicians who had the means to advertise in our publications—and he was never afraid to ask.”

Former NNPA Chairman Bobby R. Henry, Publisher of the Westside Gazette, recalled Watkins’ fearless counsel:

“Under my chairmanship, there were publishers you knew you had to seek advice from—my fraternity brother Tom Watkins was one. He told me, ‘Mr. Chairman, if you are afraid to ask for the money, I will.’ That taught me we truly have not because we ask not.”

A Life That Still Speaks

Thomas H. Watkins lived in Brooklyn until his passing, remaining an outspoken advocate for Black economic power, media ownership, and accountability until the very end.

He is survived by his brother Kevin Thomas Watkins; his children Kerri Watkins and Thomas H. Watkins III; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

For the Black Press, his work endures in ink, in institutions, and in the unyielding belief that our stories—and our dollars—must always matter.