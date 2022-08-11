Three Things to Know for the August 2022 Primary Election

When to Vote

Mail-in ballots have already gone out. If you’ve received a mail-in ballot, send it in as soon as possible or drop it off at a secure Vote-By-Mail drop off location. View a list of drop off locations here: https:// www.browardvotes.gov/Election-Information/Drop-Box-Locations.

Early Voting runs from August 13-21. Vote early, if you’re able, to avoid long lines on Election Day.

The Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Where to Vote

Your polling location may have changed.

The Broward County Supervisor of Elections (SOE) reduced the number of polling locations for both Early Voting and Election Day. Even if you have voted at a polling location before, your official polling location may have changed. The Supervisor of Elections included precinct information on the voter registration cards mailed to voters recently.

To confirm your official polling location, visit https://www.browardvotes.gov/voter-information/precinct-finder.

Examine Your Mail-in Ballot Carefully

Make sure the candidates on your mail-in ballot accurately match your precinct. (Broward SOE confirmed that it mistakenly sent some residents voter registration cards with incorrect information. While the office is working to correct the problem, you can confirm your ballot is correct by checking your sample ballot here: https:// www.browardvotes.gov/Voter-Information/Voter-Lookup-Free-Access-System.)

If you have any questions about voting, call the Broward Supervisor of Elections at: (954) 357-VOTE (8683)

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.