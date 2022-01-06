Time To Tidy Up

“To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived — that is to have succeeded.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

By Perry Busby and Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

The ancient idea of “Cleanliness is next to godliness” is found in Babylonian and Hebrew literary work. The phrase was first recorded in a sermon by the Methodist pastor, John Wesley, in 1778. Being clean was supposed to be a sign of spiritual purity or goodness; we sure have gotten a long way from that.

I wasn’t the tidiest kid growing up and nor was I Perry. In fact, my ability to walk away from a statuesque cluttered pile of my own creation kept me in my mother’s crosshairs,. Umm hum, yep – same here Perry.

You see, most of the women on my mother’s side of the family tree worked as domestics for white and Jewish families, and believed it was only right to put forth the same level of care and attention to detail in their own home. Man Perry, are you sure we’re not from the same family?

Mom was in lockstep with that belief and was determined to make me the latest recruit.

Her instructions were simple: “If you put it down, pick it up.” “Put things back where you got them from.”

Like most Black mothers of her pedigree, she fussed as she cleaned up my mess.

This went on for some time until a friend’s mother told Mom how helpful I had been the last time I was at their house. She went on and on about how I had helped her with the dishes and swept the kitchen floor. Mom laughed and played along, extracting every drop of juicy detail, anticipating its lethal use later.

Perry, you mean to tell me that sharing with your mom that she trained you well and you wanted to show others some of your good home training, that didn’t work?

Needless to say, Mom’s cheery attitude changed before my friend’s mother pulled out of the driveway. “Now, that’s just trifling,” she said with cool determination anchored by assurance.

Merriam-Webster defines trifling as lazy or shiftless. My mother had her own definition of trifling. To her trifling is seeing, knowing, recognizing, and comprehending that something is wrong, and ignoring it.

Yes sir, for me Perry, trifling was like sneaking past a full garbage can running over with trash that you put there and you act as if you didn’t even see it, but – your trifling behind got caught.

I thought about that incident last week as I traveled down Commercial Blvd. and NW 27th Ave. Those are not the only places either and saw roadways cluttered with billboards and signs from past elections. As if we didn’t need more reasons not to vote or even more distractions to who to vote for.

What have we learned from just a few months ago when we experienced one of the most dismal voter turnouts in the largest Black Congressional district in the country?

If nonvoters are looking for anymore reasons not to vote, could confusion might be one?

Would you agree that illicit graffiti on old campaign signs have any good intention or the defaming of the persons who lost means goodwill?

What about you giving those who wish to do no good, the materials to use in that mission-like old campaign signs placed in good spots for viewing bad stuff?

Not only is it a visual distraction, but it also leads to voter misinformation. Most importantly, it is hypocritical to defy city ordinances while claiming a desire to serve and uplift the community, or at least the parts you want to serve, as this is not an issue in all communities.

I bet you won’t find them littering the corners in Parkland!

Come on people we have a special election upon us lets support the real candidates and lets clean up our messes!

As the late novelist and activist James Baldwin said, “How can I believe what you’re saying, when I see what you’re doing.”

Let us know what you think.