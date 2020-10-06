Today, the Democratic National Committee is announcing a new print and radio ad campaign to reach Black voters in Florida. 

“Democrats are meeting Black voters where they are and making critical investments to ensure Floridians have the information they need to make their plan to vote,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez. “The stakes have never been higher — especially for communities of color — and we are committed to making sure voters have the tools and information they need to make their voices heard at the ballot box, exercise their fundamental right to participate in our democracy, and elect leaders like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who will get our country back on track.”

Part of a six-figure campaign across several battleground states, ads will run starting this week in the Westside Gazette and on WHQT-FM, reaching voters across the Miami-Fort Lauderdale media market. The ads, which were purchased through the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and Radio One, will direct individuals to IWillVote.com — the DNC’s newly updated voter participation hub, where voters can register to vote, check their voter registration, and make a plan to vote, whether in person or by mail.

This ad campaign follows the recent rollout of new features on IWillVote.com that help voters easily request and return their ballot by mail, as well as learn important information about the voting process in their state as they make their plan to vote. In September, the DNC also announced a Black print advertising campaign around National Black Voter Day.