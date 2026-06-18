Tola’at (Kermes Illicis)

Advertisement

John 6:53 So Jesus said to them, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink His blood, you have no life in yourselves. (Wait a minute, WHAT?!)

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE PLEASE!

A key to understanding this verse begins in

Psalms 22:6(KJV)-But I am a ‘worm’ and not a person, a disgrace of mankind and despised by the people.

Several years ago, I did a deep dive into Psalm 22 and verse 6 in particular. I was dumbfounded when I discovered the message that ‘worm’ taught me. In Hebrew it is called tola-at (tow-la-aht). Although classified as worms they are more like a grub, a scale insect, it resembles a red berry-like insect. The colors crimson and scarlet are very deep, blackish red, which is the color of blood.

So why did the Messiah say to this crowd, “unless you eat My flesh, and drink My blood you have no life in you?

The mystery of this prophetic word of David is in understanding the life cycle of the tola-at worm.

Just before the female is about to give birth to her offspring she permanently attaches herself to an oak tree. Her outer shell hardens, then once her offspring exits her womb, while locked inside the gardened outer covering, they eat on her ‘flesh’. Then just as her body is almost completely devoured her offspring are permanently stained with her blood. The she dies. She has in effect given her life in order that her ‘new-borns’ can have life.

Certainly the Messiah wasn’t referring to the actual eating of His flesh, nor the literal drinking of His blood. He was metaphorically referencing David’s prophecy regarding the tola-at worm.

This also speaks to what we call the Last Supper, or communion. As often as you do this you do this to remember Me, you do this to remember what I have done for YOU!

Luke 22:19-20

19 And when He had taken some bread and given thanks, He broke it and gave it to them, saying, “This is My body, which is being given for you; do this in remembrance of Me.” 20 And in the same way He took the cup after they had eaten, saying, “This cup, which is poured out for you, is the new covenant in My blood.

John 6:51 I am the living bread that came down out of heaven; if anyone eats from this bread, he will live forever; and the bread which I will give for the life of the world also is My flesh.”

Anonymous