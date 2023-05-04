   Treasa Brown Stubbs is Appointed as the New City Manager of Lauderdale Lakes  

The City of Lauderdale Lakes City Commission voted to appoint Treasa Brown Stubbs as the new City Manager during the City Commission meeting on April 25, 2023. The decision was made after a four to one vote of the Board of Commissioners.

“This is something I did not aspire to be, but I’m thankful to God that this has been in my path. So I thank you (Mayor and Commissioners) for the opportunity to serve in this capacity. We have a lot of work to do, and I think we can take this City to amazing adventures, amazing places, and we’re here to do the work,” said Brown Stubbs upon accepting the position as City Manager.