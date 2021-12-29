 Trump – America’s  Frankenstein

By John Johnson

During the 18th Century, Mary Shellywrote a masterpiece entitled Frankenstein. Through her magnificent insight she told a story centuries ago of how man sought to use his early scientific knowledge to conquer death, and thus create immortality. Though Frankenstein was the main protagonist, Victor Frankenstein was its creator. In other words, Victor was Frankenstein’s father.

Burden with grief over the death of his relatives and friends, Victor, this mad scientist, embarked on creating a human being using body parts stolen from morgues and fresh graves. Once assembled and stitched together, Frankenstein was brought to life using man’s newly discovered knowledge of electricity generated from lightening.

But just as with history, Mary Shelly cleverly allows her story to reveal to humanity what goes wrong when man seeks equivalency with GOD. Frankenstein doesn’t gain immortality, but instead becomes a monster when society rejected him.

Now, during the 21st Century, America has created a new Frankenstein. And he’s none other than Donald Trump. The Hollywood version of Frankenstein was scary and evil. Hence forth we’ll refer to Trump as “Trumpkenstein.” However, Trumpkenstein’s creation didn’t come from dead body parts. No, he was born man and imbued with a lack of empathy and an insatiable thirst for success by a stoic and demanding father.

Readers of this article must be aware of the corollary between this fictious novel and the wretched presidency of Trumpkenstein. In the novel, people within the community viewed Frankenstein as grotesque evil and feared him. Thus, they banded together and sought to kill him.

Initially, the Republican Party mocked, ridiculed, and attempted to sabotage Trump’s pursuit of the presidency. Regrettably, their attacks proved futile. Trumpkenstein was able to gain unimaginable power by igniting the sweltering flames of racism and bigotry residing within the base of the Republican party. Thus, Trumpkenstein was politically birthed and anointed leader of the white supremacist movement.

The Republican Party completely overwhelmed by the grip Trumpkenstein held over their base, surrendered their integrity and oath to the U.S. Constitution. This narcissistic and corruptible man was once utterly viewed with disdain.

Trumpkenstein persevered. He then used his newly acquired white supremacy magnetism to attract millions of voters, thereby becoming America’s 45th president. He also converted the Republican Party into a cult of spineless worshipers. Republican women, such as Senators Collins and Green, chosen by God to bear the procreation of life, turned not only their backs on Democracy, but humanity itself.

During Trumpkenstein four years of reign as president, he managed to literally rape Democracy and metaphorically prostitute the “Lady of Justice. He then desecrated the U.S. Constitution, criminalized the Office of the Attorney General, enriched himself and family at the expense of the Emoluments Clause, bribed Foreign Leaders for personal gain, discredited institutions of our Democracy, told lies about COVID-19, and stacked the Supreme Court with staunch conservatives Justices.

Trumpkenstien desperately attempted to immortalize his presidency by plotting a coup, and inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection to overthrow our government. His deeds were far more evil and more destructive than any of Frankenstein’s ficitious acts of horror.

Yet, ousted from the presidency by voters effective January 20, 2021, Trumpkenstein continues to flirt with the idea of running again for the presidency in 2024. Also, he appears undeterred by pending lawsuits and possible criminal charges filed against him.

As punishment, Hollywood in one version allowed villagers to kill Frankenstein by burning the monster alive in a mill. His father, Victor Frankenstein died of pneumonia.

What shall be the punishment for the mortal Trumpkenstein who defied his Oath to the U.S. Constitution and sought to overthrow the government to become president for life?

General George Washington, in 1776, ordered Thomas Hickey hung for committing sedition! THUS, no man, not even a former president, is above the law. Therefore, no title can shield an unfit president from just laws he elects not to obey. You be the judge!