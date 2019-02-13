Trump Double talking at the second state of the Union Address

By Roger Caldwell

For over eighty minutes, President Trump preached to the American public and legislators with lofty words, which made you think, that he is a leader with integrity. Our president has made some mistakes, but based on his second State of the Union Address, he has seen the light. He now believes by working with a bipartisan collaborative team, the divisions in the country will suddenly disappear.

President Trump’s speech received tremendous applause from the Republicans, and many times the Democrats also applauded some of his remarks. He is an articulate double talker, and he has the ability to make you think that he believes everything he says.

“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution – and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good,” says President Trump. Based on this statement, it is easy to believe the president is a changed man.

It appears that the president has forgotten that there was gridlock for 35 days, a government shutdown, and millions of American suffered. Many government workers were forced to go to work without a check, and their lives were devastated. During the speech, not a single word was mentioned about the shutdown.

Stacey Abrams, who ran for governor of Georgia in 2018 was given the responsibility to give the rebuttal to President Trumps speech. In her response to Trump’s new bipartisan strategy, and why we should all work together, Ms. Abraham’s had this to say,

“Just a few weeks ago, I joined volunteers to distribute meals to furloughed workers. They waited in lines for a box of food and a sliver of hope since they hadn’t received paychecks in weeks. Making livelihoods of our federal workers a pawn for political games is a disgrace. The shutdown was a stunt, engineered by the president of the United States,” says Abrams.

If the president of the United States is able to play games with Americans lives, maybe the State of the Union Address is just one big TV show, and President is only concerned with his ratings.

On one level, it appears that America according to President Trump is winning every day, and the union is strong. Our president talks about how great the country is doing, and in the next breath he is threatening the Democrats.

If the Democrats want peace and prosperity, they should not carry on a “partisan investigation.” Now it seems that the olive branch and the bipartisan language that the president was using, there were conditions that had to be met.

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way,” says President Trump. So Trump wants an end to the Mueller and Democrats investigations. We must remember and never forget that our presidents talks out of both sides of his mouth, and he lies and is extremely nasty.

Nevertheless, in the CBS news poll, 76% of the viewers approved of the speech, and 24% disapproved. Many Republicans are saying that this was President Trump’s best speech that he has ever given.

House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi released a statement saying, “It will take days to fact check all the misrepresentations that the President made tonight. With the complicity of the GOP Congress over the last two years, President Trump failed the middle class by trying to take away Americans’ health care and enriching the wealthiest 1 percent.”

Somewhere I read that President Trump’s State of the Union Address was around 5,000 words from beginning to end. Some of the words and statements were beautiful, and based on bipartisanship. Other statements were confrontational, mean, and not truthful.

In this speech the goal was to find bipartisanship and change the tone and the relationship between the White House and the Democrats. The Democrats are not going to stop the investigations against President Trump, his leadership team, nor his family or company. If President Trump and his team have broken the law, they should and will be punished.

President Donald Trump will be judged by his deeds, and not his words.