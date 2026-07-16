Trump Guts Federal Election Agency Months Before 2026 Midterms

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ByBIN

(Source: Black Information Network)

With the 2026 midterm elections just months away, President Trump has gutted the only federal agency devoted solely to election administration — leaving it without leadership and unable to act.

Trump terminated the three remaining members of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission on Thursday (July 9), the White House confirmed, per Reuters.

The two Democratic commissioners — Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland — were fired by email from White House aide Morgan DeWitt Snow, deputy director of presidential personnel.

The email read: “On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Commissioner of the Election Assistance Commission is terminated, effective immediately. Thank you for your service.”

The lone Republican commissioner, Christy McCormick, was asked to resign and did so. A fourth commissioner, Donald Palmer, had already departed in April.

All three commissioners who were forced out had been unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The practical consequence is immediate and significant. Without commissioners, the EAC cannot act — on anything. That includes certifying voting systems, updating election guidance for states, distributing federal election funds, and maintaining the national mail voter registration form.

Many states rely on EAC certification before allowing voting equipment to be purchased or used. The Brennan Center for Justice condemned the firings, saying they left the agency without leadership and unable to carry out its major responsibilities.

The White House defended the move, citing the Supreme Court’s recent Trump v. Slaughter ruling, which expanded presidential authority to remove leaders of independent federal agencies.

“The President, and head of the Executive Branch, reserves the right to remove individuals that may not be totally aligned with the important task of securing America’s elections and ensuring every legal vote is counted,” a White House official said, per Reuters.

The EAC was created by Congress in 2002 through the Help America Vote Act following the disputed 2000 presidential election. By law, its four commissioners must be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans and confirmed by the Senate — meaning Trump cannot unilaterally install replacements.

The path forward for the commission remains unclear.

The firings follow a broader pattern of Trump attempting to use the EAC to reshape federal election rules. His first executive order directed the commission to add a proof of citizenship requirement to the federal voter registration form and pressure states to adopt Election Day mail ballot deadlines.

Courts largely blocked that order, with multiple judges concluding Trump did not have the unilateral authority to direct the commission to change voter registration requirements.

Congressional reaction was swift. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the firings “a brazen attempt to seize control of our elections before a single vote is cast.”

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said the move “should concern every American, regardless of party,” adding that it “raises profound concerns about political interference in the institutions that support our elections.”

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said the Trump administration was “dead set on causing chaos for our election officials across this country.”

Fired commissioner Benjamin Hovland, who said he learned of his termination while sitting in a middle seat at the airport, said he hoped Americans would consider serving as poll workers in the upcoming midterms.

“So much of what the agency was created to do was help election officials, but there’s a lot that Americans can do along those lines too, and that’s serving as a poll worker,” Hovland said, per NBC News.