Trump’s Leadership on Systematic Racism

By Don Valentine & Nicole Nutting

He said: Let’s do a fact check, Nicole, on how benevolent “Massa” Trump has been to my Black people. It was 1965 when President L.B.J. twisted enough arms to get the COMPLETE voting rights that you White folks enjoyed. Tell me, how does Trump project that he has done more for Black people than any President? If you are not the first two-term Black President, then clearly discounting the numerous other reprobate things you have done, you’re not in this discussion. What say you?

She said: Donald Trump is not intelligent, but he’s amazingly sly. His ex-lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump speaks in code—he implies what he wants without directly naming it. That way, it’s the other guy who gets in trouble. Notice that Cohen was the one who went to prison for doing Trump’s dirty work! Touting himself as the “law and order” President is a HUGE racist lie, signaling law enforcement officers that they can use whatever degree of force they want. ICE is abusing immigrants without repercussions and peaceful protesters are being gassed by local police. Any blowback, like the call to ”defund the police”, is landing on officers. As usual, Trump ducks responsibility. We know who’s stirring the pot, and that doesn’t qualify as “leadership.”

He said: Let me close by saying, unlike President Obama, Trump has not grown into the role of the office. All the other strong Presidents have taken a visible vocal presence on systemic racism. Think about Lincoln, Roosevelt, L.B.J., or Obama. The truth is that Trump unleashed the hate of a population of police when he extolled to “Not Be To Nice!”