Tyrus McCloud

So, when I look back over my life, I saw the domestic violence during and loneliness of my childhood; The sexual abuse my sisters went through, the crimes and illegal acts my brothers committed. I’ve done a lot of disgusting things behind closed doors I’m totally embarrassed talking about. I see the lies I’ve told, the manipulation I was so good at, but also I see a lot of good things like my sons being born and raising them, my marriage, becoming an All-American colligate football player, being drafted into the NFL, my charity work, and working in ministry. Looking back at all of this, at the end of the day, I challenge myself to leave my mark in life wherever I can. The motto is “To do for one what you wish you could do for everyone”. I realize our lives are short and days are numbered. I am determined; my goal in life is to do my part to advance God’s Kingdom where I can. To live my life as if it’s at its ends every day. Who can I influence, with an act of Grace, mercy, kindness, love or what gift can I be to the less fortunate each day. For example: My goal is to touch as many of those kids that are going through similar situations like I went through as a kid. To touch that athlete that’s going through what I went through as an athlete, to touch that father or husband who struggles to love, support or fight for his family like what I went through. I look to encourage that man who struggles with temptation like I go through. At the end of it all, I do what I do to show a piece of God’s Glory on this earth. This is why I work with Prison Fellowship and Men2Boys Mentoring. It gives me the people and culture I’m so hungry to serve.
