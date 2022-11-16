U.S. CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA CHERFILUS-McCORMICK VISITS OIC OF SOUTH FLORIDA

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick visits leading workforce and economic development organization in Broward/Miami-Dade counties

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– November 10, 2022- U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick visited the OIC of South Florida (OIC-SFL) Broward County office to meet with OIC-SFL President and CEO Newton B. Sanon and other senior leadership. During the tour, President/CEO Sanon highlighted his strategic vision to facilitate economic growth and community partnerships to benefit South Floridians.

“We are the boots on the ground and experts in workforce and economic development,” said President and CEO Sanon. “OIC of South Florida is a vocational school with a staffing model that meets the goals of organizations and employees. We have the staff and infrastructure to issue industry-recognized certifications, provide career readiness training and education as well as access to social services support resources,” stated President and CEO Sanon, adding “OIC of South Florida works well with the public and private sectors and other community leaders to help South Floridians thrive.”

U.S. Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick said, “The most effective means of generating economic growth and expanding staffing options for employers are through vocational schools as they allow communities to build pipelines to employment.” The 20th district Representative added, “Everyone is concerned about staffing, jobs, housing costs, and economic mobility. This affects all cities, the nation, and populations globally.”

“Our programs are designed to be responsive to the needs of the individual and the surrounding community. We review, analyze, and innovate continually to deliver essential services to our community,” stated Virgilio Rodriguez, Vice-President of Programs at OIC-SFL.

“OIC-SFL has the answer for all staffing needs,” said Holly Ellazar, Director of Workforce Development, adding “Whether we are training adults, youth through our Youth & Family Division, or returning citizens, OIC of South Florida offers real-world staffing solutions for employers.”

Also, in attendance were Nadege LeBlanc, District Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick; and OIC-SFL staff members Shannon Perdue-Atwell, Director of Youth & Family Ser-vices; Jessica Kyriakakis, Director of Sustainability and Special Projects; Monique Headley, Director of Communications, Marketing, and Community Relations, and Carmen Barreto, Executive Assistant to President/CEO Sanon.

About OIC of South Florida

The first Opportunities Industrialization Center was founded in 1964 by Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan. Recognizing that job opportunities for African Americans were extremely limited, he converted an abandoned jailhouse in north Philadelphia to provide employment training to those living in impoverished communities. OIC of South Florida is a beacon of hope through its ability to serve as a community-based workforce and economic development organization providing career readiness, job training, education, youth development and guidance, and reentry initiatives. OIC-SFL focuses on the unemployed, underemployed, unskilled, and those with barriers to self-sufficiency due to justice-system involvement through our various programs and social services support resources. By partnering with local schools and government agencies, OIC-SFL has successfully provide career awareness and readiness programming to thousands of individuals.

OIC-SFL is also the parent company of OIC Strategic Integration (OIC-Si), the for-profit social enterprise organization founded in 2018. The for-profit division was created to expand workforce options for OIC clients while supporting the needs of the business community. OIC-Si provides interior bus cleaning, hospital-grade cleaning, janitorial, and lawn maintenance services for various Broward County government agencies and organizations. The organization intends to expand its operation of OIC-Si in Miami-Dade County in 2023.

