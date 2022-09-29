Uniformed & Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) Vote-By-Mail Ballots to Be Mailed for the November 8, 2022, General Election

Submitted by Ivan Castro

BROWARD COUNTY, FL. — Over 4,000 Vote-By-Mail ballots for the General Election will be sent to military and overseas citizens on September 24, 2022. In addition to registering to vote online, UOCAVA voters may request a Vote-By-Mail Ballot by using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA).

Military and overseas citizens voting in the upcoming November 8th General Election should note the following:

The deadline to request a UOCAVA Vote-By-Mail ballot is 5:00 p.m. October 29, 2022.

UOCAVA Vote-By-Mail ballots can be returned by mail or faxed directly to the Supervisor of Elections office. Ballots cannot be emailed to us.

An overseas voter has 10 extra days from election day for their Vote-By-Mail ballot to be received. The ballot must be postmarked or dated by Election Day November 8th.

Important Dates and Information for the General Election

New voters must be registered by Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022

For further information regarding UOCAVA voters visit www.browardvotes.gov/Voter-Information/Oversees-Military-Voters.

For further information regarding UOCAVA voters visit www.browardvotes.gov/Voter-Information/Oversees-Military-Voters.

Please visit our website browardvotes.gov