Uniformed & Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) Vote-By-Mail Ballots to Be Mailed for the November 8, 2022, General Election

September 29, 2022

Submitted by Ivan Castro

    BROWARD COUNTY, FL. — Over 4,000 Vote-By-Mail ballots for the General Election will be sent to military and overseas citizens on September 24, 2022. In addition to registering to vote online, UOCAVA voters may request a Vote-By-Mail Ballot by using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA).

Military and overseas citizens voting in the upcoming November 8th General Election should note the following:

  • The deadline to request a UOCAVA Vote-By-Mail ballot is 5:00 p.m. October 29, 2022.
  • UOCAVA Vote-By-Mail ballots can be returned by mail or faxed directly to the Supervisor of Elections office. Ballots cannot be emailed to us.
  • An overseas voter has 10 extra days from election day for their Vote-By-Mail ballot to be received. The ballot must be postmarked or dated by Election Day November 8th.

Important Dates and Information for the General Election

  • New voters must be registered by Tuesday, October 11, 2022
  • Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022

For further information regarding UOCAVA voters visit www.browardvotes.gov/Voter-Information/Oversees-Military-Voters.

