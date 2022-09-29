Uniformed & Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) Vote-By-Mail Ballots to Be Mailed for the November 8, 2022, General Election

Submitted by Ivan Castro
BROWARD COUNTY, FL. — Over 4,000 Vote-By-Mail ballots for the General Election will be sent to military and overseas citizens on September 24, 2022. In addition to registering to vote online, UOCAVA voters may request a Vote-By-Mail Ballot by using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA).
Military and overseas citizens voting in the upcoming November 8th General Election should note the following:
- The deadline to request a UOCAVA Vote-By-Mail ballot is 5:00 p.m. October 29, 2022.
- UOCAVA Vote-By-Mail ballots can be returned by mail or faxed directly to the Supervisor of Elections office. Ballots cannot be emailed to us.
- An overseas voter has 10 extra days from election day for their Vote-By-Mail ballot to be received. The ballot must be postmarked or dated by Election Day November 8th.
Important Dates and Information for the General Election
- New voters must be registered by Tuesday, October 11, 2022
- Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022
For further information regarding UOCAVA voters visit www.browardvotes.gov/Voter-Information/Oversees-Military-Voters.
Please visit our website browardvotes.gov, follow us on social media @browardvotes, and for media questions please contact: icastro@browardvotes
Be the first to comment