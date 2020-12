Upcoming Food Distributions in Your Neighborhood

South Central

*Friday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Homestead-Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, 805 NE 2nd Ave, Homestead, FL 33030, USA

Friday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Lauderhill-Vice Mayor Howard Berger, Nazareth Baptist Church, 1551 NW 47th Ave, Lauderhill, FL 33313, USA

Saturday, Dec. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Florida City-7th Annual Health & Resource Fair WIC, WIC Homestead, 753 W Palm Dr, Florida City, FL 33034, USA

Saturday. Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Miami-County Commissioner Rebecca Sosa, 5135 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33126, USA

Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Miami Springs Lions Club, 301 Swallow Dr, Miami Springs, FL 33166, USA

Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Doral-The USA BOUQET, Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172, USA

Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Miami-The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Church of the Open Door (Congregational) United Church of Christ, 6001 NW 8th Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA

11 DEC Friday, Dec. 11 from 8 to 11 a.m., at West Palm Beach-The Tree of life Resource Center, 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, USA

Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at South Florida Hindu temple & Gummakoda Reddy Foundation, 13010 West Griffin Rd. South West Ranches, FL. 33330

Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Miami-St. James A.M.E. Church, 1845 NW 65th St, Miami, FL 33147, USA

16 DEC Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Miami-The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Gibson Park Public Pool, 401 NW 12th St, Miami, FL 33136, USA

Thursday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Homestead-Homestead Middle, 650 NW 2nd Ave, Homestead, FL 33030, USA

Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m., at New Port Richie-PASCO TAX COLLECTOR- MIKE FASANO, Faith Baptist Church, 9230 Ridge Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654, USA

Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 a .m. to 12 p.m., at Palm Bay-State Representative Randy Fine, 2539 Palm Bay Rd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905, USA

Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Miami-Unity on the Bay, 137 NE 19th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA

Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at PAHOKEE, Pahokee Deliverance Christian, 168 E 4th St, Pahokee, FL 33476, USA

Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Miami-The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Haitian Emanuel Baptist Church, 7321 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138, USA

Saturday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Kendall-Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, 11011 SW 104th St, Miami, FL 33176, USA

Northwest Florida

* Saturday, Dec. 5, from 8 to 11 a.m., at Wakulla- Christ Church Anglican,318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327, USA

* Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., at Tallahassee-New Life Baptist Church, 3625 Woodville Hwy, Tallahassee, FL 32305, USA

* Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Havana- Neighborhood Medical Center 604 5th Ave E, Havana, FL 32333, USA

* Friday, Dec. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Tarpon Springs- CAP Center, 401 E Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689, USA

* Saturday, Dec. 12 from 7 to 10:30 a.m., Pensacola- Brownsville Assembly of God, 3300 W De Soto St, Pensacola, FL 32505, USA

* Saturday, Dec. 12, from 8 to 11:30 a.m., Madison Co- Living Stones, 165 SW 3rd Ave. Madison, FL 32340

*Saturday, Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Tallahassee- Kingdom Life, 324 N Adams St, Tallahassee, FL 32301, USA

* Saturday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Rise Institute, 1100 Richmond St, Tallahassee, FL 32304, USA

Northeast Florida

*Friday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m., at Gainesville-Women Working With Women After School Food Giveaway, 4191 NE Waldo Rd, Gainesville, FL 32609, USA

*Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a .m. to 12 p.m., at City of Hawthorne, 6000 SE 205 St, Hawthorne, FL 32640, USA

Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a .m. to 12 p.m., at Jacksonville-Farm Share Drive Thru Truck to Trunk Food Distribution, 5126 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32210, USA

*Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 9 a. m. to 12 p.m., at St. Augustine Lighthouse, 2121 US-1, St. Augustine, FL 32086, USA

* Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Jacksonville-Varick Memorial A.ME. Zion Church, Varick AME Zion Church, 7013 Blackard Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211, USA

Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clermont-Lady Storm Foundation & Rep. Anthony Sabatini, 3700 S Hwy 27, Clermont, FL 34711, USA

*Thursday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Jacksonville-Northwest Jax CDC, 8793 Sibbald Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32208, USA

*Friday, Dec. 11 from 8 to 11 a.m., at Jacksonville-St. Matthew Baptist Church, 3811 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209, USA

*Saturday, Dec. 12 from 8 to 11 a.m., at Jacksonville-St. Patrick Catholic Church, 601 Airport Center Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32218, USA

*Saturday. Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Jacksonville-Faithbridge Church, at Faithbridge Church, 13720 McCormick Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225 USA

* Satruday, Dec. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Jacksonville-Councilman Reggie Gaffney, 623 Beechwood St, Jacksonville, FL 32206, USA

* Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, at Orlando-Senator Bracy-Season of Giving Food Distribution, 4655 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, USA

*Monday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Jacksonville-Greater Hope Ministries, 10696 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218, USA

*Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Jacksonville-The Church of Oakland, 1025 Jessie St, Jacksonville, FL 32206, USA

*Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 12 to 6 p.m., at Jacksonville-The Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church, 723 W 4th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209, USA

*Thursday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Jacksonville-Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, 3026 Woodlawn Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209

*Thursday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Middleburg-Wilkinson Jr. High, 5025 Co Rd 218, Middleburg, FL 32068, USA

*Saturday, Dec. 19 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Williston-Unity Temple International Fellowship, 2351 NE 200th Ave, Williston, FL 32696, USA

*Saturday. Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Jacksonville-Legacy Ministries, 825 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32211, USA